Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 6: To The Skies Launches June 29th

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed that Season Six for Call Of Duty: Mobile will officially launch next Wednesday. The season is being called To The Skies and will focus on some new aerial combat additions, as well as a new map in Favela, and a new themed event. There's also a new battle pass for the season, as there is every season, along with some new improvements to the game and seasonal challenges. We have more info below for you to check out and an in-depth review of the season in their latest blog here.

In Season 6: To The Skies, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Sophia – Shadow and Wraith – Disruptor, new weapons like the KSP 45, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season! Let's buckle up, return seats and tray tables to their upright position, and get ready to buzz the tower with all the key highlights for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 6: To The Skies. New Battle Royale Aerial Combat – For the first time ever, Battle Royale players can take to the skies and fight it out with other pilots in Jackal fighter planes using missiles and gatling guns.

