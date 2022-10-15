Everything Razer Showed Off During RazerCon 2022

This morning, Razer held their annual RazerCon livestream, showing off new and upcoming items for their line of products. The company has taken today to show off some of the efforts they are making in their company, but also highlighting the new gear being added to the shop. Which includes a new mobile cloud gaming system, new versions of their Kraken headset with ears (including Bunny Ears!!!), a blue screen, PS5 editions of products, and more colorways on the way. We have the full lineup of what was announced below.

Razer Edge ($400)

"The Razer Edge is the world's first dedicated 5G gaming device, with thousands of compatible AAA games from day one. Whether it be native Android games and pre-installed launchers like Epic Games (Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe), cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce Now, or remote play options offering full access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec. With unlimited access to catalogs of games on the go, the Razer Edge delivers ultimate quality without sacrificing remote accessibility or content availability. Equipped with an advanced 6.8" AMOLED display with a 144hz refresh rate at 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution, the Razer Edge provides 87% more pixels than competitive offerings. Powered by the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go, the Razer Edge boasts a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU with an Adreno GPU built for maximum graphics and industry-leading performance per watt. For long-lasting battery life over hours of gaming, the Razer Edge is powered by a 5000mAh capacity battery."

"Available in both Wi-Fi or Verizon 5G models, the Razer Edge will initially be offered for the U.S. market only and comes bundled with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro, featuring all the award-winning technologies, customization options and features of the Kishi V2 mobile controller, with two additions: Razer HyperSense advanced-haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port. Microswitches in the face buttons and D-pad deliver tactical response and instantaneous actuation to yield true console-quality controls on a handheld gaming platform. For more information on the Razer Edge, please see here."

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro ($200)

"As a follow-up to the popular original, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a Razer Chroma RGB wired headset that features interchangeable kitty, bear, and bunny ears. All included in the box, these adorable ear designs are quick and easy to swap out so that streamers can switch up their style and express their unique personalities and passions on stream. All three ears come with the ability to react in real-time to stream events, as they are powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB's over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. With these expressive customization options, streamers can make their content stand out even more and engage their viewers with earcup lighting that reacts to emotes, alerts, and more. Also featuring a detachable Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone for crystal-clear voice capture, and Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with 7.1 digital surround sound for high-fidelity audio and more accuracy, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro sounds as good as it looks. With hybrid fabric and leatherette cushioning, the headset offers all-day comfort and noise isolation to allow total focus. For more information on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, please see here."

Razer Blue Screen ($150)

"The Blue Screen is a chroma key panel that adds a new level of creativity and imagination for stream backdrops. Crafted with premium fibers, the Razer Blue Screen allows streamers to create their own worlds and display the most seamless and immersive backgrounds on a wrinkle-free backdrop. Used in professional moviemaking, blue screens allow for the cleanest keying and are ideal for streamers who want to easily change their streaming backgrounds to reach new levels of creativity and engagement. While compact, the Blue Screen is a height-adjustable 94" durable backdrop that is quick-deployable for fast setup, and collapsible for storage. For more information on the Razer Blue Screen, please see here."

Kaira Pro HyperSpeed ($200)

"The Razer Kaira range expands and now includes fully licensed headsets for the PlayStation5 console. The new Razer Kaira X, a wired headset, as well as the new Kaira HyperSpeed and Kaira Pro HyperSpeed, which are wireless multi-platform gaming headsets, deliver immersion and untethered freedom. Boasting Razer HyperSpeed technology, both headsets can connect over an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection ensuring seamless, low-latency audio that meets the demands of competitive gaming on numerous platforms and 30 hours of battery life. The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed features Razer TriForce 50mm drivers boasting added clarity and rich, full-range audio, and a detachable external Razer HyperClear cardioid ENC microphone, ensuring users can experience ultra-clear communication while gaming. The Kaira Pro HyperSpeed also features industry-leading haptics powered by Razer HyperSense, allowing gamers to feel what they hear. For more information on the Razer Kaira line, please see here."

Hammerhead HyperSpeed ($150)

"Designed for gamers on the go, the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed are wireless multi-platform gaming grade earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology for a distraction-free audio experience and untethered freedom. Featuring dual environmental noise cancelling (ENC) microphones for vocal clarity while communicating in game or on calls, the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed are powered by Razer Chroma RGB, and boast 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case for all-day use. With 2.4GHz gaming grade wireless (with the included Type C dongle) or Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, gamers will be able to eliminate distractions to play anywhere and carry everywhere from console to mobile. The included Type C HyperSpeed dongle allows gamers to lower audio latency, giving these earbuds gaming grade performance."

Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition ($1,300)

"Designed to be the most weight-balanced seating experience for super sports car enthusiasts, the Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition also boasts premium Alcantara®, a dual-density cushioned backrest, magnetic head cushion, and precision recline dial, all in the signature orange and black colors of Automobili Lamborghini super sports cars, with the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo proudly featured on the back of the chair. For more information on the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, please see here."

Quartz, Mercury, & White Colorways

"The new, expanded Quartz line now features the recently launched Razer Barracuda wireless multi-platform gaming headset and the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL optical gaming keyboard. It will also include well-loved gaming peripherals such as the Razer BlackShark V2 X multi-platform wired esports headset, Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless gaming mouse, and Razer Strider Hybrid mouse mat in large size."

"For a clean and contemporary set-up, gamers now have more options to choose from with the expanded Mercury Edition and White Edition lines. This consists of the Razer Barracuda Mercury Edition, along with the recently released flagships – the new Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro White Edition and the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL White Edition wireless low-profile optical keyboards, and the new Razer Basilisk V3 Pro White Edition customizable wireless gaming mouse. Since 2017, Razer's unique colorways have captivated gamers worldwide. With the expanded colorway lines, gamers can now customize their set-up to match their own personal expression and bring out their best performance while gaming."