Everything Shown On Day Of The Devs – The Game Awards Edition 2023

This morning we watched the Day Of The Devs - The Game Awards Edition 2023 livestream, and here's everything they revealed.

Article Summary Day Of The Devs 2023 previews indie games ahead of The Game Awards.

Over 50 titles showcased, including "Militsioner" and "Loose Leaf."

Sequels like "Kind Words 2" and new IPs promise innovative gameplay.

Experience unique stories and visuals from "The Mermaid's Tongue" to "Nirvana Noir."

Ahead of The Game Awards happening tomorrow, the team behind Day Of the Devs aired a new livestream this morning showing off new indie games. The team will be holding a special event on December 8 featuring over 50 titles in Los Angeles, a bit of a post-celebration to the awards. But before that, we got this stream with a number of new games shown off. We have the full list for you below, along with the video from today's event. (Well, almost everything, no info was released for the Vampire Survivors x Among Us "Emergency Meeting" Crossover as of when this was written.)

Militsioner

Militsioner is a first-person surreal immersive runaway simulator. The Giant Policeman keeps order in town. You haven't broken the law, have you? Of course, someone must have been telling lies, but this morning you were arrested. You're arrested on this ordinary day in the provincial town where the Giant Policeman lives and works. You haven't broken the law, have you? Of course, someone must have been telling lies, but absolutely everyone thinks you're guilty. Don't stick around for too long.

Loose Leaf: A Tea Witch Simulator

Loose Leaf: A Tea Witch Simulator is an occult sandbox game about brewing tea and reading tarot cards. You play as a witch managing your own tea room, where you discover new brews and guide your troubled customers in a haunted world. Provide your regulars with the advice they need along with the perfect, witchy beverage to accompany it. This game has elements of a sandbox experience, encouraging you to experiment in order to perfect your brews and learn more about the tools and ingredients left behind by the previous tea master. By brewing more recipes and reading the cards, you'll be better able to fulfill requests and figure out what kind of witch you really are… a helpful healer? A mischievous warlock? An ominous doomsayer? Something else entirely?

Thank Goodness You're Here!

After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs… Thank Goodness You're Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman's big meeting. The town's colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.

Kind Words 2

The first Kind Words invited players to exchange worries and letters of comfort in 2019. And boy, did they! Over 5 million letters of kindness, support, and emotional connection were exchanged. Kind Words also won a BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment, and is rated "Overwhelmingly Positive" on Steam, with 98% of its over 7,000 user reviews marked as positive. The sequel polishes up the features of the first game and adds a new area filled with new ways for us to share kind words. Letters, stickers, and rooms from Kind Words 1 will return with extra polish. Players will still send encouraging letters from their cozy, customizable room, but will also be able to step outside and explore the new lo-fi city. There, they can dress up and interact with the community in new ways, including sharing poetry, swapping recommendations, and filling the sky with wishes.

Flock

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game where players take on the role of flying shepherds, each tending to their own unique herd of adorable flying creatures. The game is an ode to the joy of flight and discovery. Starting with a small herd of hover-sheep, you nurture and fly them toward fresh, untouched pastures. Along the way, you will discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures. Weird flying creatures. Are they fish? Birds? Snakes? It's a real mystery. They are mostly friendly though, and with a bit of skill you can charm them to join your flock. As your flock grows and your sheep get woolier, you can use the wool you shear from them for hats, cardigans, even socks! Will you find all the creatures? Even the super rare and elusive ones? Will you keep them to yourself or share them with your friends? Will you knit the longest scarf ever seen? Will you find all the hidden treasures stolen by the pesky Burgling Bewls?

Hermit and Pig

Hermit and Pig is a turn-based adventure RPG about a reclusive hermit and his truffle-hunting pig. These unlikely heroes must explore, forage, fight, and overcome unfortunate personal shortcomings to solve the mystery of a sinister corporate plot. Hermit and Pig set out one morning to forage mushrooms and avoid human interaction. When a girl from a nearby village shows up asking for help, they are plunged into a conspiracy well above their pay grade, which is zero dollars.

Dome-King Cabbage

Dome-King Cabbage is an award-winning visual novel about a cloud person named Mush nervously making their way to a job interview. Mush has to grapple with their ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. After getting in tune with their newfound extrasensory powers, Mush is drawn to Crumb Island, an elusive site where they can get the enigmatic title of "Dome-King." The narrative is told through an unmistakable, perception-bending style by the solo developer Cobysoft Joe. Dome-King Cabbage is a vibrant collection of psychedelic visuals, warbled beats, and colorful stories that connect in a harmonious way because of this singular vision.

Ultros

You wake up stranded after seemingly crashing your ship on The Sarcophagus — a giant, space-drifting, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as ULTROS. Trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play. Are you the gruesome breaker of this cycle, or can you become a link from destruction to rebirth?

Holstin

Holstin is set in an eerie, isolated 90's Polish lakeside town in which an ominous presence has slowly enveloped everything and everyone. A close colleague of yours came here, looking for answers to a newspaper story. But after a series of incoherent and troubling messages, all contact was lost. Now, you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend.

Oddada

Oddada is a curious little musical playground where landscapes become your canvas, machines become your instruments, and little buildings become your harmonious companions. The mechanics are simple: You place little houses on landscapes, living beings, and mechanisms. In each level, you can explore and influence the emerging sounds, crafting your own unique music pattern, and watch your train grow with each level and melody. Each journey culminates in a final concert, where you can weave your collected musical elements into a complete composition. Print your song onto a virtual cassette that you can customize, rearrange and export. Build an ever-growing cassette collection and share your musical creations with your friends or on our Discord! A selection of unlockable levels, machineries, and instruments will grow the tools of your musical construction kit and let you discover something new with every playthrough.

Cryptmaster

Cryptmaster is a narrative adventure with a nostalgic visual style about a party of recently awakened dead heroes. An eccentric figure, known only as the Cryptmaster, tasks you to journey upwards through the strata of several fantastic underground kingdoms. Along the way meet a myriad of quirky characters, find cryptic puzzles, and combat classic enemies all by typing out your actions! An irreverent quick-witted adventure, Cryptmaster arms players with the freedom of exploration and approach to every situation. Everything from responding in conversation all the way to attacking a skeleton is triggered by the player typing how they would like to respond. Journey your way through the underground using your words and your wit!

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Journey back in time to an era of cassette tapes, photocopied zines, and README.TXT. An era in which a kid with a Commodore VIC-20 and dreams of radioactive sheep could become one of Britain's best-known game makers. A virtual museum of design documents, playable games, and all-new video features tell the fascinating story of a true independent game designer. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story includes 42 classic games from 8 different platforms, from Jeff Minter's earliest work on the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20, to later work on the Spectrum, Commodore 64 and Atari 800, and deep into the 16-bit era with the Atari ST and Atari Jaguar.

Drag Her!

Drag Her! is a fast and frenetic 2D fighting game that features real life drag stars duking it out in all their camp kickassery to be crowned the ONE TRUE TOP. Fight your friends, neighbors, enemies, and heroes (sometimes all at once with 4-player mode) in ridiculously iconic stages inspired by the queens and kings themselves. Arcade mode sees each roster character battling their way across the globe to earn a coveted spot as a Gay Elder which comes with a cute robe, mad props, and UNLIMITED POWER.

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Braid is a puzzle-platformer, drawn in a painterly style, where you can manipulate the flow of time in strange and unusual ways. From a house in the city, journey to a series of worlds and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. In each world, you have a different power to affect the way time behaves, and it is time's strangeness that creates the puzzles. The time behaviors include: the ability to rewind, objects that are immune to being rewound, time that is tied to space, parallel realities, time dilation, and perhaps more.

Open Roads

One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone. But that's not going to happen… In Open Roads, Tess and Opal embark on a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They'll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget. And in this search, they'll discover not just the truth they've been seeking, but each other.

Janet Demornay Is A Slumlord (And A Witch)

It's true. Janet DeMornay is a slumlord, and unfortunately, she's also a witch. But this news comes too late to some of her tenants, a gaggle of queers who have just signed a new lease – the black mould is now blinking with eyes, the old pipes are groaning even louder, and the kitchen cupboards suddenly open to dark hallways. Using a third-person, set camera perspective inspired by the survival-horror classics, but with an escape-room focus, JDM is a story-based, horror-comedy set in an inner-Sydney terrace house. You follow the members of a queer share-house as they try to not only escape the house, but escape Janet's increasingly physical hauntings.

Home Safety Hotline

Hearing noises? Seeing things? Call the Home Safety Hotline! Our operators are standing by, waiting to give you the answers you need to protect your home from all manner of pests and household hazards. Home Safety Hotline is an analog horror-inspired telephone operator simulator where you answer incoming callers' questions about what's inside their home. Read through a vast catalog of common pests and household hazards, and do your best to become an expert in home safety. You will be held responsible for what happens.

Resistor

In the year 2060, the world's governments have long since destroyed one another, and in their place stand self-contained city-states presided over by a league of powerful corporations. Within the walls of these dense urban metropolises, citizens enjoy a life of comfort and excess, far removed from the harsh realities of the scattered communities that scrape a living in the endless desert wastes of the outside world. To remain "competitive but friendly," the corporations take turns hosting an annual racing tournament for the masses, setting the finest teams and bravest challengers against one another in a series of exhilarating, high-speed death races. The ultimate prize? A one-way ticket to permanent citizenship and a better life inside the cities. For Aster, this year's event, sponsored by Dekker Industries, represents an opportunity to secure the vital healthcare needed to save their ailing mother. But is life beneath the glossy veneer of Ethan Dekker's corporate utopia truly as idyllic as it seems? A battle for the podium soon becomes a war to smash the system! Gather your teammates, fire up your plasma engines, and above all, RESIST.

The Mermaid's Tongue

In the pitch-black waters beyond a long-abandoned fishing town, the reclusive captain of the world's strangest submarine has been murdered. Some say the captain was an immortal time-traveller. Others say he was a vampire, cursed to stay hidden beneath the waves forever. Only one thing is certain: it's up to you to find the killer. Easy enough, right? After all, it can only be one of… *checks notes* eight suspects, each more eccentric and inscrutable than the last?! Gulp. A riotous follow-up to the beloved Tangle Tower, one of Apple Arcade's top three most highly rated games of all time, The Mermaid's Tongue is a witty, visually spectacular detective mystery that balances heavy themes with light-hearted humour. Submerge yourself in the nautical beauty of the sprawling Mortuga Submarine and discover its many oddities and secrets. Interrogate the sub's suspicious occupants – each fully voice acted and brought to life through expressive, hand-drawn 2D animation – and collect clues by solving satisfying puzzles designed to encourage curiosity, experimentation, and that ultimate "aha!" moment of discovery.

Nirvana Noir

The city of cosmic beings is under threat in two parallel realities – one where the Big Bang was never fired, the other exploding in color and sin. Black Rapture is where the Big Bang was never fired, but the sky still weeps. Constant Testament – an explosion of color and sin in the delirious heat of the sun. Dive into this sequel to the award-winning Genesis Noir and use your detective skills to expose shadowy organizations, discover the secret of a new and dangerous drug, get the cops off your back, get your new lover out of trouble, and stop the streets from burning.

