Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gamescom, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, xbox, Xbox Game Studios

Everything Xbox Showed Off Across Two Days of Gamescom 2025

Xbox took two days to show off a bunch of games on livestreams from the Gamescom 2025 floor, and we have a full rundown of what was shown

Article Summary All major Xbox announcements and game reveals from Gamescom 2025 covered in one place

Deep dives on anticipated titles like Metal Gear Solid Δ, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and more

First looks at new sequels, expansions, and exclusive reveals for Xbox Series X|S

Highlights include fresh RPGs, action games, strategy hits, and multiplayer experiences

During Gamescom 2025, Xbox decided that instead of running one long two-hour livestream, they would run two four-hour-long livestreams across two days. All joking aside, the team basically gave every game an extended look, so this was different than the usual 50+ commercial livestreams we're used to around conventions. We have the rundown of everything Xbox showed during those two days, plus the livestreams themselves for you to go watch of anything on the list catches your eye.

Triangle Strategy

Triangle Strategy challenges tactics RPG veterans and those who are new to the genre to determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict – Glenbrook, Aesfrost and Hyzante. Players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his companions- childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, on their journey to navigate their way through this new conflict.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Dive into a thrilling and epic adventure, where every action pulses to the heady rhythm of an intense soundtrack. Master fluid, acrobatic, and responsive combat, paired with challenging parkour. Death after death, forge your own playstyle – through exploration and encounters, perhaps you'll find a way to right your wrongs and save the Persian kingdom envisioned by Evil Empire.

Final Fantasy Tactics: Ivalice Chronicles

Hailed as one of gaming's greatest stories, players will step into the Kingdom of Ivalice—a medieval world steeped in political conflict— where players will uncover the truth behind the young noble Ramza Beoulve, whose role on history's stage has been buried from view. The dramatic tale of ambition, betrayal, and honor will come to life with an updated and enriched script with fully voiced dialogue, alongside improved graphics that bring a new level of immersion and playability to the battlefield. Additionally, the enhanced version brings quality-of-life updates like new difficulties, a revamped UI, auto save, and more that make the game more accessible to newcomers. The game features strategic, turn-based combat and an elaborate character progression system that makes every battle exhilarating and filled with unexpected twists.

Indiana Jones – The Order of Giants

There is a myth of a beast in the hidden depths of Rome, rumored to guard a terrible secret. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC is an all-new story chapter that takes Indiana Jones to the ancient streets of Rome where forgotten catacombs twist into something far more sinister. Indy must outwit a dangerous cult and decipher intricate puzzles designed by emperors to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants.

Starsand Island

Tired of the hustle and bustle? Return to the tranquil embrace of Starsand Island, a gem hailed as the "Star of the Deep Sea." Here, immerse yourself in a serene pastoral lifestyle: slow-paced days spent bonding with adorable capybaras, cats, and dogs, savoring the thrill of bountiful fishing, exploring the mystical Moonlit Forest, or simply soaking in the island's untouched beauty. Leave the mundane behind and rediscover life's simple joys in this coastal utopia.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Launch your aviation Career wherever you choose in the world. Gain experience, build your reputation, and complete certifications to gain access to authentic aviation activities ranging from Medevac, Remote Cargo Ops, Aerial Firefighting, Search & Rescue and more, all the way to becoming an Airline Passenger Transport Pilot. Set out on a truly global aviation adventure with virtually unlimited missions across the planet.

Tropico 7

Tropico 7 builds on the series' iconic formula and introduces major new features. For the first time, the new council puts El Presidente face-to-face with faction leaders to negotiate, manipulate, or charm his way to power. More opinions, more chaos — all of which El Prez can completely overlook. Aspiring autocrats can now mold their island with the new Terraforming feature: raise land, reroute rivers or create shiny new parks — because vanity is the best policy.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

Ninja Gaiden 4

The definitive ninja hack & slash franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat. Experience a return to the intense, high-speed combat that established Ninja Gaiden as a premier action game series. Prepare for a legacy reborn with captivating style for a new generation of players.

Outbound

In Outbound, freedom is your destination. Dropped into a vibrant, utopian near-future with only a modest camper van, you'll transform it into your dream mobile home and set out on a road trip of your own design.

Project Bloomwalker

Bloomwalker translates to 'one who walks while blooming flowers,' reflecting a vision of a world where the protagonist's footsteps bring life back with every step. The title symbolizes the power of players to be a force of healing and renewal that transforms the world around them. Aboard their moving house, players and their adorable spirt companions called Oddling embark on a journey to explore uncharted territories, cleanse tainted landscapes, gather resources for crafting and decoration, and forge bonds with their Oddling friends as they prepare for new adventures.

Nice Day for Fishing

When the legendary heroes of Azerim vanish without a trace, chaos creeps across the land, and only one brave soul remains to take up the mantle: Baelin, the humble fisherman NPC turned unlikely adventurer. Armed with nothing but his rod, a pocketful of bait, and an unexpected sense of destiny, Baelin must step beyond the riverbanks and into a world in peril.

Beastro

In Beastro, play as Panko, a young, talented chef helping to run the local eatery. When Panko's teacher goes missing, a mysterious visitor arrives with warnings of the dangers beyond the wall. It's up to Panko to step up and take over the restaurant, farm and forage for ingredients and tend to patrons. But that's not all, Panko also finds himself serving the Caretakers; brave adventurers sent to save the world. In this adventure, preserving peace starts in the kitchen. Through cooking minigames Panko will chop, sizzle and flip his way to success

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is an enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PlayStation 5. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade comes bundled with FF7R Episode INTERmission featuring Yuffie as the main character, which introduces an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

In FreeStyle Football 2, each of the 12 characters available at launch will feature unique skills that dramatically shape playstyles, whether it's delivering lightning-fast passes, boosting teammates' morale, or unleashing a power shot at the perfect moment. Every match is about teamwork, precise coordination, and tactical depth, with players controlling one character each in intense 5v5 online battles.

World of Warcraft Midnight

World of Warcraft Midnight continues this epic tale as the Champions of Azeroth are reeling from the schemes of the harbinger of the Void, Xal'atath, who left them vulnerable in the wake of taking down Dimensius, the All-Devouring during the events of The War Within. But this duality extends beyond just the conflict between Light and Void. It also examines the dichotomy of destruction and creation. As the forces of the Void threaten to destroy Azeroth, players now have the freedom to create something for which they've long requested…a home.

Cronos: The New Dawn

A whole new breed of survival horror emerges with Cronos: The New Dawn. Survive the brutal wastelands of the future, fight nightmarish merging creatures and jump back in time to harvest souls as you seek to uncover the origins of the apocalypse that wiped out humanity.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The year is 2035, and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare. David Mason leads an elite JSOC team on a covert mission to the sprawling Mediterranean city of Avalon. While there, they discover a sophisticated plot that won't just plunge the world into chaos; it will pull them into their own haunting pasts. Squad up or go solo in an innovative Co-Op Campaign that redefines the Black Ops experience. Take on high-stakes challenges across a wide spectrum of environments, from the neon-lit rooftops of Japan to the Mediterranean coast, and even into the deepest corners of the human psyche.

Kill The Brickman

Welcome to Kill the Brickman, a turn-based rogue-like brick breaker inspired by retro arcade madness. Build your own bullet-blasting loadouts by combining relics, clip layouts, and bizarre bullets that explode, corrode, and multiply. Every run is a new experiment. Every build is a puzzle. Every bullet is a brick-busting tool to bring home the bank. Shoot your way through chapters, face off against powerful bosses, and uncover synergies that turn your humble pee shooter into a galaxy-defying hand cannon. With hundreds of relics and a variety of build options, the depth here goes way deeper than just aim and fire.

Wildekin

You've fallen out of the sky with nothing but your wits, fists, and an overwhelming urge to redecorate. Explore and survive in a perilous wilderness, construct your town, and befriend lost Wildekin in a 1-4 player online multiplayer adventure.

At Fate's End

At Fate's End is an action-adventure game where you fight the ones you love. Wield the legendary God Sword Aesus as Shan, the deft young heiress of the Hemlock clan. Explore a lush, hand-crafted fantasy world. Defeat the foul creatures of the realm in combat. Solve intricate narrative puzzles, uncover painful truths, and hone both your blade skills and knowledge to face your estranged siblings in intense, emotional duels – and ultimately decide your family's fate.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Embark on a journey that begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forge a new family of allies with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. Confront an ever-growing threat from across Batman's Rogue's Gallery as you face The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and more.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

As the lethal hunter Hornet, adventure through a kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and taken to this unfamiliar world, prepare to battle mighty foes and solve ancient mysteries as you ascend on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom's peak. Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure. Journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover secrets tied to your nature and your past.

Mistfall Hunter

In the wake of an epic war between gods and outer gods, all deities have fallen. Their blood has turned into the Gyldenmist, a corrosive force that sweeps across the land, warping the souls of the living and driving them to madness and monstrous mutations. Amidst the Gyldenmist, a few esilient humans cling to their sanity, seeking refuge in the last remnants of civilization. Yet, hope endures. From the shadows steps Dew, a mysterious girl with the power to resurrect fallen heroes and grant them immortal bodies. These reborn champions, known as Gylden Hunters, follow Dew into the heart of peril, battling Gyldenized creatures and harvesting Gyldenblod. Their mission is to mend the shattered Web of Fate and rekindle a spark of hope in a world on the brink of oblivion.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Step into the arena and choose your fighter! Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes all the essential games from Mortal Kombat's early years. Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all—alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases—a celebration of the franchise's groundbreaking legacy. Digital Eclipse's interactive documentary format explores how Mortal Kombat changed the way society perceived video games.

Hotel Barcelona

Part action, part roguelite, all fever dream. Wake up in a twisted hotel taken over by serial killers and become Justine, a fresh-faced federal marshal with a primeval monster possessing her brain. With trippy anime-style visuals designed by the artists behind genre-defying Japanese hits like Chainsaw Man, Persona, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, try to escape this luxury getaway turned psychedelic nightmare and defeat the hotel's bloodthirsty new management – tough as nails brutes, psychopaths, and criminals from all over America. Suffice to say, you won't be alive by checkout.

Overwatch 2 – Season 18

Season 18 is coming and it's sure to make a splash! We're talking the biggest Stadium evolution yet, a brand-new aquatic Support Hero, a full PvP refresh with Perks update, two unique Mythic skins, and more. Then Summer Games bring the heat with third-person POV Lucio Ball, and we've got even more in store, so let's ride the wave!

Outer Worlds 2

As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity. Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions—your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust. The Arcadia colony is engulfed in a factional war, as the Protectorate's so-called benevolent rule is challenged by the rebellion of their religious order and a corporate invasion. As destructive rifts spread across the colony, each faction fights to control or close them for their own ends. Navigate diverse zones, uncover hidden lore, and shape the fate of a system on the brink!

Silent Hill f

In the remote mountain town of Ebisugaoka, teenager Shimizu Hinako leads an unremarkable life—until a thick fog descends, transforming her once-familiar home into a desolate and terrifying place. With the town seemingly abandoned and an unknown, creeping menace lurking in the mist, Hinako must navigate the spectral remnants of her past, solve intricate puzzles, and battle horrifying entities to survive. Faced with impossible decisions, she must ultimately choose between beauty and madness, confronting the horrors that await within the fog.

Valor Mortis

In Valor Mortis, players will embody William, a soldier of the Grande Armée brought back to life from his battlefield grave. William awakens from his death to a plague-ridden Europe, only to find his former allies corrupted into abominations by the Nephtoglobin, an unknown substance that grants him supernatural powers but has taken over his comrades. Navigating this world of scorn, William must master combat and channel his newfound ability in a 19th-century alternate history where war has corrupted the landscape, Napoleon's Eternal Guard lurks around every corner, and unforgettable boss-fight encounters await players.

Age of Empires IV: Dynasties of the East

Step into a bold new chapter of Age of Empires IV with Dynasties of the East—an exciting new expansion introducing four variant civilizations with unique gameplay mechanics and a new singleplayer game mode that will redefine the way you play Age of Empires IV. Dynasties of the East brings with it eight unique maps and six stunning biomes that will add to your experience in single-player and multiplayer matches.

High on Life 2

You've done it. You've taken down an intergalactic cartel, brought humanity back from the brink of extinction, and hunted dangerous bounties to the far corners of the galaxy. Bounty hunting has brought you fortune, fame, and love, but when a mysterious figure from your past reappears and puts a price on your sister's head, your cushy life gets thrown into chaos. Do you have what it takes to risk it all and bring down an intergalactic conspiracy that once again threatens your favorite species (humans)? High On Life returns as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through gorgeous, dangerous worlds all across the galaxy to blow up the evil pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting price tags on human life!

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

In the middle of the Cold War, Naked Snake, the man who would later be known as Big Boss, infiltrates the Soviet Union to escort a defecting scientist, Sokolov. However, the mission ends in failure when Snake's mentor—The Boss, a soldier known as the mother of special forces—betrays him, and Sokolov is captured by Colonel Volgin of the GRU. One week later, Snake returns to Soviet territory to rescue Sokolov and eliminate The Boss—a mission that will mark the start of a new legend, a mission that will mark the start of a new legend, against the backdrop of the ever-changing march of history.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!