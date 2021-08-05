Evil Dead: The Game Has Been Delayed Until 2022

Some bas news for those hoping to play Evil Dead: The Game this year as Boss Team Games has been pushed it back into Early 2022. Just two months ago the company promote the title during Summer Games Fest, showing off all the content they had at the time in a major preview and teasing that it would be out sometime later this year. (We assumed it was going to be either a Holloween release or saved for the holidays.) But it appears those plans have changed.

In a tweet sent out over the game's official Twitter account, the team said that they are "targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you're all waiting for!" Accordint to PC Gamer, the team is also apparently working on a single-player mode for the title as well. The game is currently being set for a February 2022 release window.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evil Dead: The Game – Gameplay Overview Trailer (https://youtu.be/4myQKfUshqE)

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor, and action of the Evil Dead universe, Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to fight the Deadites and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Battle across memorable sights from the franchise, including the infamous Knowby cabin, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash's Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and level up a variety of skill trees to grow even stronger and survive the night.