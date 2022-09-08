Evil Dead: The Game Receives 2013 Movie Update

Saber Interactive has dropped a new update for Evil Dead: The Game as players can now add content from the 2013 film. Ah, yes. The 2013 film in which everyone thought they would relaunch the entire franchise back to making regular films on a much bloodier level, even teasing a sequel with Bruce Campbell in the post-credits scene as Ash saying "Groovy" to send you home. And then… nothing. Because they moved on to making the Showtime series. Depending on who you ask, it was either a modern trainwreck of a horror film or a really cool and bold attempt to bring new life to the series. Now you can add characters and more from the film to the game in a new DLC released today, as you can add two new survivors in Mia and David Allen.

A Machete weapon master able to become temporarily immune to possession, Mia's unique power raises her damage as her fear increases – the more scared she is, the more damage she'll deal. David, meanwhile, is a beacon of hope for the team, able to reduce fear and damage taken for himself and nearby allies as he dishes out the hurt. The DLC also includes an alternate Mia outfit and Mia 'screamer' image skin. The Evil Dead 2013 Bundle is free for Evil Dead: The Game Season Pass 1 owners and available to purchase standalone for $9.99. New Survivor: Mia – Use Mia's ability to channel her terror into bonus damage while remaining impervious to Demon possession.

Mia's Alternate Outfit – Mia's iconic red dress from the film, perfect for frolicking in a downpour of blood.

New Survivor: David – Whatever it takes, David will be there until the end. His team-boosting abilities make him a natural guardian for the group. And if he gets his hands on the new nail gun weapon, he'll do some real damage.