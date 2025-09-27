Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ammobox Studios, Eximius: Seize The Frontline

Eximius: Seize The Frontline Reveals Season Five Content

Eximius: Seize The Frontline has a new update coming in late October, asd the game will launch Season 5: Retribution in a few weeks

Article Summary Season 5: Retribution for Eximius: Seize The Frontline launches in late October with major new features.

Officers gain new Weapon Packages, tactical Knives, Explosive Packs, and Auto Capture Tools for combat.

Expect enhanced controller support, revamped animations, quality of life updates, and new cosmetic packs.

Join AXR or GSF factions in 5v5 battles, managing bases as Commander or fighting as an Officer FPS-style.

Indie game developer and publisher Ammobox Studios has revealed what's coming to the next season of Eximius: Seize The Frontline. The team confirmed that Season 5: Retribution will come with its own slew of updates to the game, as well as new equipment and Weapon Packages for Officers, the addition of Knives for up-close and personal combat, along with Explosive Packs and Auto Capture Tools for you to deploy and utilize in combat. They've also given the game better animations, enhanced controller support, a few new cosmetic packs, and more. You can read the finer details below as the season launches on October 22, 2025.

Eximius: Seize The Frontline – Season 5: Retribution

Retribution unleashes new equipment and Weapon Packages for Officers. Deal explosive damage by planting new Explosive Packs on structures or vehicles, deploy a new Auto Capture Tool to continue the fight while claiming objectives, and dare to bring a knife to a gunfight with all-new tactical Knives. Flank foes in style with revamped equipment and weapon animations as well as six new cosmetic packs. Turn the tides of battle with new Battlesuit Abilities and take advantage of new quality of life updates, like enhanced controller support in FPS mode, AXR Pioneer and GSF Commando support for Skirmish AI, cosmetic packs, performance improvements, and more. Join forces with Axeron Corporation (AXR), the private research organization, or pledge loyalty to the Global Security Force (GSF) in a post-apocalyptic world speeding towards inevitable destruction. Manage bases in a top-down RTS view as a Commander, or take the role of an Officer to dive into FPS action in 5v5 squad-based clashes.

"Season 5 is around the corner, and our team is thrilled to bring both new quality of life improvements and lethal new updates to Commanders and Officers everywhere," said Jeremy Choo, Director, Ammobox Studios. "Though Eximius has been quiet for a while, we are always committed to adding new content and features to provide a fresh experience to long-time players!"

