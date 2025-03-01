Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Has Launches Season 2

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game has a new season of content available for players to experience, including several new gear and car additions

Article Summary Explore the snowy Carpathians in Season 2 of Expeditions: A MudRunner Game.

New trucks, including Mercedes Unimog 2450, help conquer tough terrains.

Utilize specialists like Hydrologist and Logistician for unique gameplay.

Free content offers a Cargo Drone and replayability features for all players.

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have dropped a new season on Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, as players can now experience Season 2. As it is with all seasons, you have free content and paid content for those who decide to get a Year Pass. Included in this season is a new snowy map high in the Carpathians, new trucks, a new wheeled drone, additional modules and gadgets, and more. We have more details and the trailer here, as the content is now live.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Season 2: White Dawn

Brave The harsh Carpathian Weather

After enduring the scorching heat of Arizona, head high into the Carpathians and navigate a brand-new, snow-covered map, featuring treacherous weather and rugged rock corridors. Discover caverns far more perilous than those of Season 1 and harness your off-road skills to go further than ever before. Season 2 brings three new vehicles to the game. Drive the legendary Unimog 2450 from Mercedes, renowned for its versatility and performance, or get behind the wheel of the Decin S-3T and Traun BR-0D – two robust, six-wheeled machines built to haul cargo and tackle the toughest terrain with ease. Two specialists can also join your team to assist you in this new environment: a Hydrologist, which can measure snow depth, and a Logistician, with expertise in drone performance.

New Gameplay Features For Everyone

Beyond the premium Year Pass content, all players can enjoy exciting free content additions today. Pilot the Cargo Drone (CR-G0), a wheeled companion designed to get shipments to the most inaccessible locations, no matter the conditions. Convert fuel into electricity for your new drone with the Generator module, and boost its coverage with the innovative Signal Amplifier gadget. And that's not all. Season 2 introduces the long-awaited replayability feature: complete a wide variety of challenges to earn badges and unlock cosmetic rewards, and experience each expedition anew!

