F1 23 Provides First Look At Las Vegas Strip Circuit Check out the latest video from EA Sports for F1 23, as they give you a better look at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit you'll be racing on.

EA Sports have released a new video and screenshots for F1 23, giving players a fresh look at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit they'll be racing. The video serves as the first in-depth look at any of the tracks for the game, as the Codemasters team gives you a good five minutes to see everything it has to offer as you'll be whipping around the city. If you've been to Vegas for any length of time, you'll see that they actually went into great detail to make this about as realistic as possible. as you travel down real streets that have been converted to be a track. Enjoy the video below, as the game will be released on June 16th.

"The studio built the Las Vegas Strip Circuit from the ground up using thousands of reference photos and substantial photogrammetry data. The design features three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence, and a single chicane section. With average speeds around the track set to be comparable to the original 'Temple of Speed' – Italy's Autodromo Nazionale Monza – drivers will weave past in this 6.12km circuit at speeds of up to 212 mph in F1 23. The high-stakes circuit will pose a unique challenge to racers as they hit top speed on the Las Vegas Strip, passing world-famous landmarks, casinos, and resorts."

"Our team has designed a wonderful virtual recreation of one of the most exciting and striking cities in the world. The sheer scale and density of the buildings in Las Vegas have been a fun challenge for the team, along with the vibrance and energy of The Strip lit up for the Saturday night race. It took over 1900 days of cumulative development time to deliver that level of authenticity," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!