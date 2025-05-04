Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Has Released a New Extended Gameplay Video

Get a better look at F1 25 with the latest extended video, as we get a far better look at the gameplay for the franchise's next racing title

Article Summary Watch F1 25’s new extended gameplay video highlighting features and authentic racing enhancements.

Explore advanced LIDAR-scanned circuits, real team radio calls, and new podium celebrations in F1 25.

The Braking Point story mode returns with multiple difficulty settings and major team drama.

My Team gets its biggest overhaul yet, giving players more control over team management and racing.

EA Sports released an all-new video for F1 25, providing players with an extended look at the incoming gameplay. The video is led by F1 broadcaster Alex Jacques and personality Matt Gallagher, who spend a good fifteen minutes going over many of the game's aspects, but also spend some time on a couple of the tracks, showing how the team has made sure this looks authentic to the real-life courses. As well as items such as LIDAR-scanned circuits, real team radio calls, and new podium celebrations. Enjoy the video above as thre game is still scheduled to be released on May 30 for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

F1 25

Take the spotlight in the latest installment of the fan-favorite story mode, Braking Point, with Konnersport now battling for championships, as a dramatic event throws the team into chaos. Braking Point now comes with multiple difficulty settings catering to returning vets and rookies making their F1 debuts. The on-track excitement ramps up with the upcoming event film of the summer, Apple Original Films' F1, launching worldwide in cinemas this June from Warner Bros. Pictures. Those who pre-order the F1 25 Iconic Edition can experience post-launch gameplay chapters inspired by the film featuring the APXGP team. F1 25 Iconic Edition players will also receive additional content, including 2025 season liveries for use in F1 24, and up to three days early access.

Popular game mode, My Team, receives its first significant overhaul, with players calling the shots as the owner of their F1 team. Take on new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers. On track, F1 25 continues to innovate through the power of its EGO engine. Enabling increased circuit authenticity made possible through LIDAR technology, several tracks, and their surroundings are transformed with a more realistic look and feel. More details on the gameplay features and innovations will be revealed shortly through the F1 25 Deep Dive series.

