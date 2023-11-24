Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Faeland, Talegames

Faeland Confirmed For Early Access On Steam In Early December

After years of being in development, Talegames have confirmed that Faeland will drop into Early Access on Steam this December.

Explore, battle, and uncover secrets in a world inspired by 8-bit classics with Sam, the hunter.

Faeland features a diverse arsenal of weapons, skill scrolls, and customizable armor and gear.

Enjoy the stunning "enhanced 16-Bit" pixel graphics and fluid animations in Faeland's vast world.

Indie game developer and publisher Talegames has confirmed that Faeland will finally be released on Steam next month. It's been a long time coming for this one, as we remember seeing this game clear back at PAX East 2018. The game has been in the works for a while with bits and pieces being revealed over time, but that will all change next month as the Early Access version will be released on December 5. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we prepare for its release.

"Take on the role of skilled hunter, Sam, in Faeland, an adventure RPG set in a beautiful world inspired by 8-bit classics. Traverse through the expansive world of Faeland, making your way through forests, caves, dungeons and castles. As you unlock new abilities, revisit old haunts to explore previously inaccessible areas hiding deep secrets. Along the way, you will create enemies and make friends. You will be equipped with a full arsenal of weapons, but choose carefully as your choice will impact your combat speed and strengths. Humans have established their kingdom through centuries of peace efforts while maintaining a safe boundary, away from the dark forces of magic and monstrous beasts that lurk just beyond civilization. Sam, a young hunter, lives in a secluded cottage deep in the forest. When Sam's home is raided by a horde of trolls and orcs, he is forced to escape with little, but his life. As Sam's journey to a new home begins, unbeknownst to him, a larger threat looms in the background, and the entire realm's survival will rest upon him becoming the hero he was born to be."

