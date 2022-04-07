Faerie Afterlight Will Be Getting Released This Summer

Publisher Mastiff announced today they have picked up the Clay Game Studio developed game Faerie Afterlight to be published this Summer. If you haven't seen the game before, you will be in control of two specific characters: Kimo and Wispy. The first is a lonely creature from the depths, while the other is a young fairy, both of whom have to explore the world of Lumina to gather missing beams of light while also trying to save the world from unending darkness. Right now the game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be out in the next few months, and we're not sure if there will be a console version yet, but you can check out the Steam trailer below.

In Faerie Afterlight, the player controls Kimo and Wispy – a lonely creature from the depths and a young fairy– who must traverse the wistful world of Lumina to gather missing beams of light and save the world from unending darkness. While exploring hidden ruins and facing frightening enemies, the unlikely duo finds warmth in unexpected places and even more unexpected allies! Faerie Afterlight is a Metroidvania at heart – with level design that encourages exploration and repeated visits. This beautiful, stylized platformer boasts tight controls, rich story elements, and a moving soundtrack that will transport players to a world unlike any other. Manipulate Your Environment: Experience Wispy's ability to move walls and platforms.

