Faire Trade Announced For Early Access Release on Steam

After renaming the game to a new title, Faire Trade was annoucned today with a goal of being put out in Early Access this year

Article Summary Faire Trade announced for Early Access in 2025, a sequel to Winkeltje.

Build your dream store in a vibrant fantasy town as an old-world shopkeep.

Create and customize wares, hire staff, and navigate a dynamic economy.

Explore a whimsical world, adapt to seasons, and uncover unique stories.

Indie game developer and publisher Sassybot has confirmed their next game, Faire Trade, will be released into Early Access sometime in 2025. Under this new name, the game serves as a sequel to Winkeltje: The Little Shop, but only this time with more depth and customization options. You'll take on the role of an old-world shopkeep as you build your business while becoming an asset to the community in a bustling fantasy town. Enjoy the info and the trailer while we wait for a release date.

Faire Trade

In Faire Trade, players can build and grow a small shop from humble beginnings into the lifeblood of a vibrant fantasy community. Design your store and stock it with whimsical wares to grab the attention of quirky locals and curious travelers, then forge lasting relationships with repeat customers to see sales boom and uncover more about the mysterious lands and its peculiar denizens. With a new name but the same charm of its predecessor and more depth and customisation options than ever before, Faire Trade invites players to step into the boots of an old-world shopkeep to build their dream business and become an essential part of a bustling fantasy town.

Build Your Dream Fantasy Store – Stock and sell everything from fresh goods to enchanted armor, adjusting prices to stay ahead in a shifting economy.

Explore a bustling village to meet eccentric villagers to uncover their stories while adapting to seasonal changes that can bring new opportunities and unique challenges.

Begin with a small store and grow your business into a thriving marketplace, designing each detail to attract more customers.

Become an artisan and create your own wares: from potions to textiles and even heftier items in a forge. Or go all-natural and grow fresh produce to keep your shelves stocked.

Hire and train employees, balance wages, and make tough business decisions to keep your shop running smoothly.

