Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Releases New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord from Idea Factory, along with info on the Limited Edition.

Idea Factory has released a new trailer showing off the gameplay for Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord, as well as details for the Limited Edition. The tame have decided to show off more of what the game has in store as the latest trailer takes a deeper look into the tactics-style RPG and how you'll deal with confrontations and survive in battle. Meanwhile, the Limited Edition has been announced and is on sale for $100, if you're looking for something more than just the game. We got info on that and the trailer below, as the game is still on course to be released on April 25th.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord – Limited Edition

Steel Game Case

Fleur was kind enough to sing her Fairy Aria on this steel game case to ensure it protects your game to the fullest.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Official Art Book

If you can't get enough of the world of Fairy Fencer, we've got what you need with the Official Art Book. This art book is not only packed with character bios, concept art, and more, it also includes the short story exclusive to the physical limited edition "The Fairyologist's Lazy Day Off".

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Original Soundtrack

You'll really get to feel the rhythm with this 2-disc soundtrack set, which includes the theme to Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord!

Music Book

Become a regular virtuoso with this music book! Includes piano arrangements of "Notes of Faith" and "Frozen Polar Nights".

Reversible Cover Sleeve

There's quite a duet going on here with the reversible cover sleeve. Flip over the cover to reveal a mini poster!

Collector's Box

This Collector's Box really strikes a (refrain) chord! Featuring gold trim that simply resonates – dramatically even!

Trading Card

Included with Standard or Limited Edition

"Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples' abilities with the power of singing. ​What could Glace's motives be?​"

FFF Tactics?! – Strategize to capitalize with an all-new Tactical RPG battle system! Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Plus, Avalanche Attack and Fairize battle mechanics return!

Strategize to capitalize with an all-new Tactical RPG battle system! Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Plus, Avalanche Attack and Fairize battle mechanics return! Fairies, Fencers, Furies…and Muses? – With the introduction of the two Muses, all-new battle mechanics are at your command. Use the power of their song to buff allies or combine both area of effect boosts for an even more DRAMATIC buff! But beware, enemies within the area can also benefit.

With the introduction of the two Muses, all-new battle mechanics are at your command. Use the power of their song to buff allies or combine both area of effect boosts for an even more DRAMATIC buff! But beware, enemies within the area can also benefit. Hidden Fairies, Locations and Treasure! – Break new ground with this fresh take on "World Shaping." With "Location Shaping," use your collected Furies by stabbing them in various locations of the world map. Doing so can unlock items, hidden locations, or even Fairies. Activate a chain to stab more locations without using up your limited Locate Energy!

Break new ground with this fresh take on "World Shaping." With "Location Shaping," use your collected Furies by stabbing them in various locations of the world map. Doing so can unlock items, hidden locations, or even Fairies. Activate a chain to stab more locations without using up your limited Locate Energy! All-New Story With Multiple Routes! – Follow Fang and his friends through multiple routes in this all-new story, as they continue their search for Furies in order to resurrect the Goddess. Will you find harmony or dissonance when fate lies in your hands?