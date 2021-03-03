Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic Has Been Acquired By Epic Games

Epic Games had an interesting reveal today as they announced they have acquired Mediatonic, the developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The company dropped the news themselves today, along with the quotes on the matter you see below, as parent company Tonic Games Group will now be under their umbrella. TGG created a small Q&A for people worried about the game, as it appears the majority of things revolving around the game itself will stay the same. No comments were made about where Devolver Digital stands in all of this, seeing as how they were the publisher of the game all the way up to the upcoming version on Xbox consoles. But unless one of the two companies comes out with a statement saying they're still working to publish the title within the next week, don't be entirely shocked if Epic takes over before the Xbox launch later this year.

"At Tonic Games Group we often say that 'everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.' With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with their team." – Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO. "Beyond the shared vision among our teams, we see tremendous potential in combining forces with Epic. Whether it's about making our own games the best they can be or empowering other game developers to take their content from a kernel of an idea to commercial success, we know that together we will be able to reach greater heights." – Paul Croft, Tonic Games Group, Co-Founder and Chief Games Officer. "It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences." – Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO.