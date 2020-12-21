Fall Guys Gets A Free Santa Costume For Everyone

If you're looking to celebrate the holidays properly in Fall Guys, a new costume has just dropped into the game for free. Devolver Digital and Mediatonic released a brand new Santa skin into the game that anyone can snag for free, and released a trailer with it showing off how it looks in the game. You can snag the skin right now and go jumping all over the place as Saint Nick as we speak. It's a cute little gift for everyone as the game basically owes the fans so much for helping it take off as it did. The suit itself is about what you would expect, it's you dressed up as Santa with no special bonuses or anything added to it, because it's just a skin. But at least you're getting it for free so all of you can have a Santa Pub Crawl of sorts. Hev fun racing in red and enjoying this small message from the team below.

After an uncertain year full of ups and downs for many, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital are spreading some festive cheer and giving thanks to the incredible community that has grown around Fall Guys. The Fall Guys Holiday Special is a heartfelt thank you to everyone around the world that had adopted our jelly beans and made them their own. In the spirit of giving back, every player will receive a festive-themed costume for their Fall Guy. We are forever grateful to the incredible Fall Guys community, and we hope this small token of appreciation helps to raise a few smiles after a tough year – that's all Fall Guys ever wanted. Wishing you a safe and happy holidays!