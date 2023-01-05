Fall Guys Now Has Invincible Themed Cosmetics Available

Skybound Entertainment has come together with Epic Games to add the characters from Invincible to the game Fall Guys. Starting today and running all the way until the end of January 10th, you'll be able to snag three different costumes for your character that look like characters from the iconic comic book series, all in time to celebrate Invincible's 20th Anniversary. You can throw on your best suit for your beans and look like your favorite Guardian of the Globe, as you can choose from the titular character, Moni-Man, and Atom Eve. We got more info and a quote about the crossover below.

"From the launch of the comic series twenty years ago to the current Amazon Prime hit series, Invincible has garnered millions of fans, and now we're excited to watch this base grow even further with our inclusion in Fall Guys," said Dan Murray, Managing Partner of Skybound Games. "Skybound will continue to bring this universe to life in a variety of fun and interactive ways in the coming year and this partnership will give audiences a true taste of their favorite characters, now in gaming. This is only the beginning for Invincible fans."

Titular teen hero Invincible's Costume is a delight in blue and yellow spandex. Omni-Man has a monochromatic Upper-Costume with a scowl that will clear a space during any challenge, plus the Omni-Man Pattern to give you that fresh superhero suit that you can customize with any color you choose from your inventory. That won't scare anyone in Atom Eve's Costume, though. In addition, Nameplates and Nicknames inspired by the show and comics will also be available.

