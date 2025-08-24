Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fantasy Maiden Wars, Phoenixx Inc., Sanbondo

Fantasy Maiden Wars Announced Late October Release Date

Fantasy Maiden Wars has finally been given a release date, as we'll see the bullet hell tactical RPG title released in two months

Article Summary Fantasy Maiden Wars – Dream of the Stray Dreamer launches worldwide this October on Steam.

Experience Touhou-inspired bullet hell tactical RPG action with classic characters Reimu and Marisa.

Choose from 70+ playable heroines, equip Spell Cards, and master turn-based strategic battles.

Explore deep Touhou lore, enjoy 200+ music tracks, and discover a mix of story and fan creations.

Indie game developer Sanbondo and publisher Phoenixx Inc. have given Fantasy Maiden Wars – Dream of the Stray Dreamer a proper release date for October. Inc ase you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a bullet hell tactical RPG that's been based in the Touhou universe, as Shrine Maiden Reimu and Marisa the Magician must come to the aid of this world afetr a series of events have rocked it to the foundation. Enjoy teh latest trailer here as the game arrives on October 20, 2025.

Fantasy Maiden Wars – Dream of the Stray Dreamer

Previously exclusive to Japanese audiences, developer Sanbondo's worldwide release of Fantasy Maiden Wars weaves a rich narrative drawn from multiple sources. By blending the original Touhou Project story with elements from popular fan creations, it unites diverse threads from across the fantastical realm of Gensokyo to form the greatest Touhou story ever told. The fate of womankind lies in the hands of the magical Marisa and Shrine Maiden Reimu. As mysteries manifest throughout Gensokyo, combine offensive prowess with precise positioning to gain the upper hand in turn-based battles. Search out the source of strange happenings, and banish evil from the land. Plan out pulverizing melee attacks, and execute bullet-hell style attacks from afar for widespread destruction.

Dominate the battlefield with familiar faces, forming a perfectly balanced squad across a roster of more than 70 characters to choose from, each with their own tide-turning skills. Equip iconic Spell Cards with lethal effects, bask in exquisite attack animations, and enjoy artistic cutscenes before and after battles complemented by classic Touhou tracks. Both fans of the series and newcomers can dive deeper into a comprehensive collection of Touhou lore and backstory thanks to Fantasy Maiden Wars' in-game Glossary, filled with details that elucidate the Touhou Project's origins. Visit the Music Room featuring 200+ tracks that span 20 years of derivative works.

