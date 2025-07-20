Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fantasy Maiden Wars - Dream of the Stray Dreamer, Phoenixx Inc., Sanbondo

Fantasy Maiden Wars Confirmed For Global Release This Year

Fantasy Maiden Wars - Dream of the Stray Dreamer will be released globally, as the game arrives on Steam and PC this year

Article Summary Fantasy Maiden Wars - Dream of the Stray Dreamer launches globally on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Control over 70 characters in epic tactical RPG battles inspired by the Touhou Project universe.

Experience a rich story blending original Touhou lore and popular fan creations from Gensokyo.

Enjoy powerful Spell Cards, 200+ music tracks, cutscenes, and a deep in-game Touhou glossary.

Indie game developer Sanbondo and publisher Phoenixx Inc. will bring Fantasy Maiden Wars – Dream of the Stray Dreamer to players globally this year. The game was originally released in Japan and has gained a cult following outside the country, as they have created a fantasy tactical RPG where you can control over 70 characters. Now they're branching out with it into other parts of the world, as it will arrive on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch sometime this year. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait for a date.

Fantasy Maiden Wars – Dream of the Stray Dreamer

Previously exclusive to Japanese audiences, developer Sanbondo's worldwide release of Fantasy Maiden Wars weaves a rich narrative drawn from multiple sources. By blending the original Touhou Project story with elements from popular fan creations, it unites diverse threads from across the fantastical realm of Gensokyo to form the greatest Touhou story ever told. The fate of womankind lies in the hands of the magical Marisa and Shrine Maiden Reimu. As mysteries manifest throughout Gensokyo, combine offensive prowess with precise positioning to gain the upper hand in turn-based battles. Search out the source of strange happenings, and banish evil from the land. Plan out pulverizing melee attacks, and execute bullet-hell style attacks from afar for widespread destruction.

Dominate the battlefield with familiar faces, forming a perfectly balanced squad across a roster of more than 70 characters to choose from, each with their own tide-turning skills. Equip iconic Spell Cards with lethal effects, bask in exquisite attack animations, and enjoy artistic cutscenes before and after battles complemented by classic Touhou tracks. Both fans of the series and newcomers can dive deeper into a comprehensive collection of Touhou lore and backstory thanks to Fantasy Maiden Wars' in-game Glossary, filled with details that elucidate the Touhou Project's origins. Visit the Music Room featuring 200+ tracks that span 20 years of derivative works.

