Farlanders Game By Indie Publisher Crytivo Launches In Q4 2021

Independent video game developer Andriy Bychkovskyi and publisher Crytivo have announced that their turn-based, strategic Mars colonization game, Farlanders, is going to be released in Q4 of this year! The Kickstarter campaign for this game has been funded three times over, but with a little less than three days left there's still time to back it.

In Farlanders, according to the press release by Crytivo, "you will have to play as a colony's architect in Mars to create the best settlement in the galaxy. Use specialized tools to terraform the planet, build residential areas for your colonizers, and construct resource-producing factories in an effort to become a self-sustaining society." There is a demo of this game that acts as a prologue to the full release, and it's out on Steam now.

With all of the current talk of a new space race between billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, a game like this where you escape to Mars in order to terraform it seem more and more common lately. However, this game is a noble effort to have a bit of fun with the idea. The simple graphics of this game belie a system that appears to be much more complex than it would seem.

While Farlanders has only officially been announced for purchase on the Steam Store for Mac, PC, and Linux play, Crytivo has plans to release this game on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 consoles as well. What do you think about this game? Does it seem like a fun play? Let us know your thoughts and opinions about it in the comments below!