Farworld Pioneers Will Be Released On PlayStation August 15th

Igloosoft and tinyBuild Games will officially release Farworld Pioneers for PlayStation consoles later today, August 15th.

Indie game developer Igloosoft and publisher tinyBuild Games will release Farworld Pioneers for the PS4 and PS5 on Monday, August 15th. The game has already been out since late May for both PC and Xbox consoles, as players have had a chance to survive on a planet after their pod crashes on the surface. By all accounts, it's the same game with all of the updates and added content cine release included, so PlayStation players are starting in the same spot as those who already have it.

"Starting with nothing but a pickaxe, your NPC best friend, and whatever survived the crash landing, build a shelter and survive the first night before confronting longer-term dangers. Create a farm before you run out of canned food, and craft a smelter and a worktable to turn the abundant ores around into useful weaponry and tools. But most importantly, recruit other survivors, assign them jobs, manage their needs, and watch a makeshift shelter grow into a thriving colony. The world is dangerous, and not just from alien creatures – enemy raiders will come for the rich resources."

"Fight them off in retro side-scrolling action gameplay with a twist: physics affects everything from character movement to bullet trajectories and how grenades ricochet. Progress down the tech tree, explore further into alien biomes, and delve deeper into the bowels of the planet to unlock the knowledge and means to build miniguns, laser weaponry, and even more destructive tools. Explorers must conquer the planet to unlock the blueprint for spaceship construction and finally take their colony to the stars. New biomes on other planets filled with new enemies, new resources, and new adventures await. Do it all alone or on servers with up to 32 players. Play peacefully, or assign different factions to battle it out in PvP on the harsh alien landscape."

