FBC: Firebreak Releases New Update With Some Improvements

FBC: Firebreak has a brand-new update available right now, providing a few improvements and changes that should improve gameplay

Article Summary

Early gameplay now allows for faster progression and access to powerful tier 3 weapons with less grinding.

The update enhances onboarding, adding clearer explanations of core systems and objectives in Jobs.

User interface changes boost clarity, including better tracking of status effects and critical objectives.

Remedy Entertainment dropped a new trailer this week for their latest game, as we're getting a co-op first-person shooter title called FBC: Firebreak. It appears some of these may have come from player feedback, as they have made improvements to the first hour experience for faster progression, and splitting up cosmetics and gear into separate Requisitions. We have a snippet of the improvements below, which you can read in their latest blog, as the content is now live to download.

FBC: Firebreak – Update 1.2

Improving the First Hour Experience

The game's first hours do not provide a great experience due to a combination of things. Some of this is down to a lack of onboarding (more about that in a bit), explaining the game's systems, how to take advantage of the tools at your disposal, and a lack of clarity as to what to do in the Jobs and how to do the work effectively. In addition, the power fantasy isn't great in the first hours of the game as starting (tier 1) weapons feel weak, and unlocking higher-tier weapons requires a bit too much grinding.

We can see from the data and are seeing feedback that players who stick around and unlock more powerful tier 3 weapons and Perks, playing on higher Threat levels and Full three zone Job runs, are having a better time. It's getting to that point, which is proving to be a struggle for many players. We are not naïve and think this is all there is to it, but getting you to the fun faster, giving you the nice toys quicker, is critical. We are making changes in today's patch to improve the progression. So, about all that…

B etter Onboarding and User-interface Clarity

Right now, we throw you into the deep end with little explanation on a variety of things from the systems in the game to what you are doing in the Jobs to status effects. We're working on better communicating the synergies between Crisis Kits and giving players much better information on what to do in the Jobs and how to be more effective in doing the work that Firebreakers must do.

This includes better readability on things like harmful conditions, like being on fire, and the flashing blue effect, which indicates that you entered or exited the range of your crewmates to have Resonance and a shared shield. Objective markers are not clear enough or don't give a good enough idea of what to do. Lost Assets is an example of a critical thing that is too easy to miss. The latter issue has been improved in today's patch. We are taking a look at all of this and have ideas on how to improve, but we will need a bit of time to properly plan and execute.

