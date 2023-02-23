Giveaway: Win A Set Of PAX East 2023 Four-Day Badges Would you like to win a four-day pass to attend PAX East 2023 in Boston? All you gotta do is follow and retweet some social media.

Would you like to win a set of four-day badges to PAX East 2023? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Before we continue, we must stress that you READ ALL OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED, AS WELL AS THE RULES! The folks over at Penny Arcade have provided us with a set of badges for you to check out the convention in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, taking place from March 23rd-26th, 2023. BEFORE YOU ENTER, we do need to make a couple of things very clear:

This contest is just for the passes. Winners will be given a set of four-day badges (worth $247 each) for the event.

There is no flight, hotel, or other accommodations provided. You must either be in/around Boston or already traveling there during PAX East in order to use them.

These tickets are non-transferable. The winner must show up, in person, with proper ID and proof of vaccination in order to claim these.

What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account, as well as visit and follow PAX's social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one above, and the hashtag #BCPAXEast2023. You have until Sunday, February 26th at 11am PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a set of four-day badges to PAX East 2023. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2023, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.