Festival Tycoon Will Be Released Sometime In Q3 2021

Future Friends Games and indie developer Johannes Gäbler revealed Festival Tycoon will be coming out in Q3 2021. Now you can create the next great event out in the middle of nowhere by planning, organizing, setting up, booking, and actually running a festival. Will you throw the next Coachella or Bonnaroo, or will you put together Fyer Fest 2.0? The date hasn't been set on a release, but if we had to take a guess, we're betting on October. Until then, you can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

Create a festival empire in Festival Tycoon, from humble beginnings in a tiny field you can build your cash flow as well as your reputation with attendees, bands and sponsors to make it to the big time. Or if that sounds like too much work you can craft your very own dream festival across a host of locations with a fun sandbox simulator! Put your bargaining skills and musical taste to the test by hiring a range of bands across the likes of folk, rock and techno. Many of the bands expect special treatment and can leave dramatically if things don't go their way.

Place tents, VIP bungalows, glamorous stages, toilets, festival decorations and more in the optimum formation for guest happiness! Remember to keep the crowds at bay with efficient railings – lest chaos reign. Appease sponsors like banks, record labels and drink companies for grants, but beware, if you don't meet their terms, there will be consequences! Will you opt for easy to please tent-dwellers, or will you attempt to entice high-class VIP guests who pay more but demand a great deal in return? Be wary of your attendees' satisfaction, as unhappy punters are quick to take to social media!