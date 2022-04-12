Festival Tycoon Will Leave Early Access In Early May

Future Friends Games revealed today that they're be releasing the full version of Festival Tycoon on Steam and the Epic Games Store in May. The game has been in Early Access since September as the Johannes Gäbler developed game allows you to create the biggest music festival you can imagine. You'll manage everything from booking the latent, planning the stages, hiring staff, getting attractions set up, planning food vendors, making sure there's water and toilets, keeping the crowd happy, and building relationships for future gigs. Will you throw the next great bash of the summer or the next Fyre Fest that is literally on fire? Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released on May 5th, 2022.

Grow your music festival from a backyard bonanza into an unmissable global event, working with bands and brands to build an excellent reputation and rake in the biggest of bucks! Or if that's too much trouble, just hop into sandbox mod and create gorgeous voxel-art festivals to your heart's content. Hire a range of bands across the likes of folk, rock and techno, balancing a finite budget against your own good taste. Ignore these rockstar's requests at your own peril – the bigger the act, the bigger the ego!

From toilets to tents, bungalows to bars, there's a huge amount to consider when designing the perfect festival ground. Nice views make happy customers, so make sure your venue is pretty as well as practical! With great contracts comes great responsibility. Sponsors might fund your dream production, but they come with high demands. Cultivate your crowd – are you gonna set up a big campground and pull in loads of happy campers, or build high-class bungalows for the snooty VIPs? Whatever you do, make sure everyone is satisfied, or else risk a flaying on social media!