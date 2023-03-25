Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator Announced For April Release Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator has been confirmed for release in early April as the game comes to PC and all three major consoles.

Green Man Gaming, along with developers Pewter Games Studios and LoPoly Games, have given Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator an April release date. The team officially confirmed that the game will be coming out on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles, on April 4th, 2023. The news also came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom.



Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator is a chaotic multiplayer Heist game for 1-4 players, spanning across eight different chapters featuring a total of 21 unique heist levels! Take on the role of mutant animals following the orders of Tony, the Filthy Animal Bossman Criminal Mastermind. Wreak havoc through a series of heists, starting with a convenience store and a bank robbery, then break into a super secret military base, with missions ranging all the way into outer space!

1 – 4 Player online co-op – It's not safe to steal alone, bring up to 3 pals with you and wreck the joint while you try to steal everything that's not nailed down. Play co-op online or local and bring the chaos! But if you need some alone time, don't worry, we've got you covered in single-player too.

– It's not safe to steal alone, bring up to 3 pals with you and wreck the joint while you try to steal everything that's not nailed down. Play co-op online or local and bring the chaos! But if you need some alone time, don't worry, we've got you covered in single-player too. Challenging Heists – Success brings you bigger and tougher heists to cut your teeth on. Start with a store, move on up to a bank, and after that…the sky's the limit! Literally.

– Success brings you bigger and tougher heists to cut your teeth on. Start with a store, move on up to a bank, and after that…the sky's the limit! Literally. Enemies & Hazards – No one said heists were easy. Every chapter is filled with enemies determined to stop your stealing and environmental hazards that will blow your socks clean off. With careful planning and a lot of bumbling about, you'll be able to smash and grab with the best of them. Even if you do lose your life, never fear, simply get your team to flush you down the toilet, and you'll be back and fighting fit in no time.

– No one said heists were easy. Every chapter is filled with enemies determined to stop your stealing and environmental hazards that will blow your socks clean off. With careful planning and a lot of bumbling about, you'll be able to smash and grab with the best of them. Even if you do lose your life, never fear, simply get your team to flush you down the toilet, and you'll be back and fighting fit in no time. Abilities & Power-Ups – The deck isn't stacked against you as each mutant animal has their own special ability letting you explode things, smash up levels, and level the playing field. Bring the chaos and let rip, just take care not to destroy your teammates. Drink soda and eat tacos and other spicy Mexican foods to give you the power you need to smash your way to victory!

– The deck isn't stacked against you as each mutant animal has their own special ability letting you explode things, smash up levels, and level the playing field. Bring the chaos and let rip, just take care not to destroy your teammates. Drink soda and eat tacos and other spicy Mexican foods to give you the power you need to smash your way to victory! Weapons & Tools – There are loads of ways to beat each level in Filthy Animals so explore everything, grab tools and weapons so you can choose the route that suits you and your gang. Just make sure you choose the right tool for the job, a fire-axe can get you through a door, but for those pesky guards, a shotgun might just be the answer!