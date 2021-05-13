Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Continues Fullmetal Alchemist Collab

Square Enix revealed this morning that they have started the second part of the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood collaboration in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Starting today and running all the way until June 2nd, you can summon iconic characters from the anime series, earn rewards, take part in The Promised Day Raid Event, and enjoy additional content that will only be in the game for a short period of time. We got the full rundown of what you can do in the game for the next few weeks before it all goes away. Best of luck to you all!