Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Ascend To Zero, Flyaway Games

Ascend To Zero Receives New Free Steam Demo Today

There's a free demo of Ascend To Zero on Steam right now, as the action roguelike game will be fully released in early May

Article Summary Explore the new demo of Ascend To Zero, featuring time-stopping mechanics in a roguelike battle setting.

Save the world from alien invasion using strategic time manipulation and dynamic gameplay tactics.

Defeat bosses for unique abilities, and use in-game currency for powerful weapons and upgrades.

Experience character progression by rescuing comrades and unlocking new features in the underground bunker.

Developer and publisher Flyaway Games, a creative studio under Krafton, has released a new free demo for their latest game, Ascend To Zero. This is a brand-new time-action roguelike title in which you'll utilize time-stopping mechanics to fight enemies as you attempt to save people from the past. The demo will give you a couple of levels as you get to experience the gameplay, as they are aiming to release the full version of the title on Steam on May 7, 2025. For now, we have more info about the game below ahead of you going and trying it out.

Ascend To Zero

Ascend To Zero is a roguelike action game centered around the ability to stop time. Players travel back to the past through a dimensional portal to save their comrades and prevent the destruction of the world, which has been devastated by an alien invasion. The game progresses as players return to the past and engage in battles within a limited timeframe to rapidly level up their avatars and complete missions. While weapons attack automatically once they are equipped, players can freely aim their attacks. When the time limit runs out, they are returned to a ruined underground bunker in the present, where their level and certain equipment are reset.

During battles, players must strategically utilize time-stopping abilities, dashes to evade enemy attacks, and various skills to complete missions within the given time. Even if their health reaches zero, they can consume a portion of their remaining time limit to revive. Defeating special monsters such as bosses grants passive abilities, while in-game currency earned through combat can be used in shops to purchase weapons, armor, and devices to enhance their avatars. Additionally, rescuing past comrades and bringing them back to the underground bunker in the present unlocks new features.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!