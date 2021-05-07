Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gets A New Trailer

Before Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes out, Square Enix has dropped a new trailer for the game this week. This particular trailer shows the game off on the PS5 as you get a better look at Yuffie Kisaragi and her partner Sonon Kusakabe, as the two embark on a dangerous mission to infiltrate Midgar and steal the Shinra's most powerful materia. Will they be able to make it happen in the middle of the events of the main game? The new content will come with fresh battles against Scarlet and Nero, you'll experience a new Summon Materia with Ramuh, and you're getting a glimpse of gameplay of Fort Condor, which is a new tactical mini-game playable in FF7R Episode INTERmission. The content will drop on June 10th for $20.

In addition to the trailer, new live gameplay footage and information for the upcoming mobile title, Final Fantasy VII Remake The First Soldier, was revealed on a special livestream where it was announced that the battle royale action mobile game is now accepting pre-registrations for an upcoming closed beta test to be held from June 1 through 7, 2021. Players looking to prove themselves as prime SOLDIER candidates can sign up here through the Google Play Store, now until May 27, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5. Players who have purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 console will be able to download a free PS5 enhancement update* that will include all the next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements detailed above at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console, and can purchase the new episode featuring Yuffie, FF7R Episode INTERmission, as a standalone download from the PlayStation®Store. Owners of the disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 will require a PS5 console with disc drive in order to take advantage of this digital upgrade.