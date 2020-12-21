Final Fantasy XI Gets A New Update & End Of Year Events

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XI Online has received a free update as well as other events that will carry over the rest of December. The team will continue The Voracious Resurgence storyline with the December version update, pushing along the mystery-solving adventures in Windurst's Heavens Tower. The story will feature the Star Onion Brigade being swept up into an adventure that only you will be able to take care of. Along with the update came some events and other bonuses to the game, which you can read about below as they cap off 2020.

Ambuscade Battle Update – New rewards and challenges await players, with the introduction of an elemental encounter against a heartwing. Additionally, the Qutrub battle returns for players to enjoy once more.

– New rewards and challenges await players, with the introduction of an elemental encounter against a heartwing. Additionally, the Qutrub battle returns for players to enjoy once more. "Keeping Warm in Winter Campaign" – This two-part event, beginning on December 11th, brings numerous bonuses and additions, including increased experience and capacity points from experience chains for quicker leveling, enhancements to alter egos' stats, as well as increased accolade gains and rewards for completing Records of Eminence objectives. Bonuses are increased even further starting December 25th, with the campaign running until January 4th, 2021.

– This two-part event, beginning on December 11th, brings numerous bonuses and additions, including increased experience and capacity points from experience chains for quicker leveling, enhancements to alter egos' stats, as well as increased accolade gains and rewards for completing Records of Eminence objectives. Bonuses are increased even further starting December 25th, with the campaign running until January 4th, 2021. A.M.A.N. Trove Bounty Campaign – Players who log in daily will receive two silver A.M.A.N. vouchers per day, which can be used to participate in A.M.A.N. Trove, a battlefield where they can open up to 10 treasure coffers—some of which may include powerful gear.

– Players who log in daily will receive two silver A.M.A.N. vouchers per day, which can be used to participate in A.M.A.N. Trove, a battlefield where they can open up to 10 treasure coffers—some of which may include powerful gear. Winter Alter Ego Extravaganza – The chance to obtain alter egos previously missed during limited-time campaigns is here. Bring along some storied companions with you on your journeys and you'll never have to solo again.

The chance to obtain alter egos previously missed during limited-time campaigns is here. Bring along some storied companions with you on your journeys and you'll never have to solo again. December Login Campaign – Players who log in throughout the month of December can gain points to exchange for impressive rewards, including the Shantotto II alter ego. Additionally, rewards from previous login campaigns will be available this month for players who may have missed them, including the Sandogasa hat, Chocobo Commode furnishing, and the Golden Bomb mount.

– Players who log in throughout the month of December can gain points to exchange for impressive rewards, including the Shantotto II alter ego. Additionally, rewards from previous login campaigns will be available this month for players who may have missed them, including the Sandogasa hat, Chocobo Commode furnishing, and the Golden Bomb mount. New Items, Titles, Recipes, Alter Ego and more – Additionally, players taking a break from their adventures in Final Fantasy XI Online are invited to return to experience all the December update has to offer over the holidays during the upcoming "Return Home to Vana'diel" campaign. Beginning December 25th, 2020 through January 3th, 2021, inactive players can login and play the game using their existing account free of charge, and without limit.