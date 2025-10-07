Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Monster Hunter, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter Wilds

Final Fantasy XIV Launches New Monster Hunter Wilds Crossover

Final Fantasy XIV players have a new event to play for the next few weeks, as Monster Hunter Wilds has arrived in a new crossover

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV launches a crossover event featuring Monster Hunter Wilds with new monsters and rewards.

Experience a unique hunt with a Felyne companion as you face the fearsome Guardian Arkveld in the MMORPG.

Patch 7.35 introduces the Pilgrim's Traverse Deep Dungeon with solo and fixed party options and new features.

Enjoy fresh Allied Society Quests and the return of Hildibrand Adventures, plus more game updates.

Square Enix has launched a new crossover event in Final Fantasy XIV, as they've teamed with Cpacom to bring Monster Hunter Wilds into the game for a short time. As you might suspect from this event, you'll see several characters and creatures from the long-running creature hunting series arrive in the MMORPG, providing players with some unique experiences, events, items, and more for you to dive into. They have actually gone all out and brought a lot of what makes MHW special into their world, which is highlighted in the extended trailer you can see above. Its probably one of the best crossover events they have done that has nothing to do with another Final Fantasy property.

We have more info below about it from the team and what else is in Patch 7.35, while Monster Hunter Wilds fans can enjoy a crossover of their own from the game, as this crossover is a two-way street.

Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter Wilds

A mysterious mark bill finds its way into your hands, sparking a hunt for otherworldly prey. Alongside your Felyne client and dependable Seikret steed, you soon discover your target is none other than the dread Guardian Arkveld, bane of hunters. With a hearty meal of grilled meat, and a generous supply of mega potions in hand, the hunt for the White Wraith is on!

Pilgrim's Traverse, a new Deep Dungeon, is also set to launch with Patch 7.35 and includes a variety of new ways to play, either solo or as part of a fixed party. A challenge log, changes to restart restrictions and variable difficulty boss encounters are just some of the ways a wide variety players will be able to enjoy this latest offering! Patch 7.35 also contains other updates and additions, including:

New Allied Society Quests – Yok Huy

Yok Huy Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

