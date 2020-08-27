Final Fantasy XIV Online Celebrates Its Seventh Anniversary

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

Square Enix is celebrating the seventh anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV Online with a brand new patch and other festivities. Patch 5.3 brings about an expanded Free Trial experience for new players that makes it much easier for you to start your adventure in the game without having to delve deep into the lore or other aspects. What's more, they've added a new event called The Rising which will run for the next few weeks. We have a few details about it below, but you can learn the complete details about the event, including where to start the questline here.

Memories of yesteryear have been brought to life in The Rising, courtesy of Square Enix.
The Rising anniversary seasonal event will run through September 14th and offers a unique questline whereby players will be tasked with helping out J'bhen Tia in Ul'dah. His exhibition of stained glass evokes memories of a pivotal moment in history, but he needs the assistance of a willing volunteer to ensure the event proceeds without a hitch! New rewards go to those who assist in this feat, including a Wind-up Ardbert minion and replica artwork to use in player housing. All players level 15 and above, including new adventurers exploring Eorzea with the recently expanded Free Trial, are eligible to participate in the event and earn all of the rewards.

Additionally, the Yo-kai Watch collaboration event is currently underway and will be available until the release of Patch 5.4. Players can obtain seventeen unique Yo-kai minions and weapons, as well as up to three mounts should they prove up to the challenge of collecting the full catalog of what's on offer. Patch 5.3 for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, titled Reflections in Crystal, released last week and brings a variety of new updates, including the final story act of the Shadowbringers expansion and update to the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series featuring a new story and thrilling battle encounters designed alongside guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO.

