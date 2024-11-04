Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 7.1 Launches Next Week

Square Enix has a release date for Final Fantasy XIV's next update, Patch 7.1, as the content will be released next week.

Article Summary Patch 7.1 launches November 12 with new quests, dungeons, and raids in Final Fantasy XIV.

Experience the epic "Echoes of Vana'diel" crossover raid with Final Fantasy XI.

Enhance gameplay with new allied society quests, tutorials, and player housing options.

Major updates include new trials, role quests, and PvP reworks.

Square Enix has confirmed the release date for the next official addition to Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.1 will be released next week. The team confirmed the content for the patch will be out on November 12, and with it comes a number of new additions, including some that will harken back to the other MMORPG in the series, Final Fantasy XI. We have more details and the latest trailer above.

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Patch 7.1

During the broadcast, Yoshida showcased "Echoes of Vana'diel," the highly anticipated crossover alliance raid series with Final Fantasy XI. The first raid in the series, "Jeuno: The First Walk," will be implemented in Patch 7.1, bringing the worlds of both iconic MMORPGs together in 24-player battle content as adventurers journey into the world of Vana'diel. Yoshida also looked at the upcoming "Ultimate" difficulty 8-player raid (coming in Patch 7.11), the first "Chaotic" difficulty 24-player battle content (arriving one week after Patch 7.15), updates to PvP content, Hall of Novice tutorials, and more.

New Main Scenario Quests – Crossroads

Crossroads New Dungeon – Yuweyawata Field Station

Yuweyawata Field Station New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel – Jeuno: The First Walk

Echoes of Vana'diel – Jeuno: The First Walk New Trial – The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden

The Minstrel's Ballad: Sphene's Burden New Unreal Trial – The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

The Jade Stoa (Unreal): Face off against Byakko, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 Chaotic Alliance Raid – The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid arriving one week after Patch 7.15

The Cloud of Darkness (Chaotic): A new 24-player, high-difficulty raid arriving one week after Patch 7.15 New Ultimate Raid – Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)

Futures Rewritten (Ultimate) New Allied Society Quests – Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs

Players will be able to participate in new allied society quests for the Pelupelu that are designed for battle classes and jobs A New Custom Delivery Client – Nitowikwe

Nitowikwe Additional Role & Wachumeqimeqi Quests – Players who have completed all Dawntrail role quests or all Wachumeqimeqi quests will be able to enjoy a finale to wrap up their respective stories

Players who have completed all Dawntrail role quests or all Wachumeqimeqi quests will be able to enjoy a finale to wrap up their respective stories New Hildibrand Quest Series – Everyone's favorite inspector returns for more antics in Dawntrail

Everyone's favorite inspector returns for more antics in Dawntrail New Game+ Support for Patch 7.0 – Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests

Replay main scenario quests, job quests, and role quests Duty Support Additions – Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future

Support for the non-main scenario quest dungeon Halatali will be implemented, with further additions in the future Player Housing Update – The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot, and new interior designs will be added

The ability to select interior designs from different residential areas regardless of the location of the plot, and new interior designs will be added Player Versus Player Update – Rework of multiple Crystalline Conflict maps, PvP action changes, and more

Rework of multiple Crystalline Conflict maps, PvP action changes, and more Miscellaneous Updates – Additional updates for the Hall of the Novice with training for a wide range of different battle mechanics, NPC voiceovers added to Doman Mahjong, and more

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!