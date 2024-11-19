Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy, LightSpeed Studios

Final Fantasy XIV Will Finally Be Released For Mobile

Square Enix and Lightspeed Studios have teamed up to bring you Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, a new take on the title for iOS and Android players

Article Summary Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is coming, bringing Eorzea to iOS and Android with a fresh character start.

Square Enix and Lightspeed Studios prioritize faithful adaptation of original gameplay and story.

Familiar non-combat activities like fishing and Chocobo racing are optimized for mobile.

Mobile version aims for genuine social interactions, embracing FFXIV's welcoming community spirit.

The rumors are true; after being talked about for months on forums in the rumor mill, Square Enix confirmed they're working with Lightspeed Studios to release Final Fantasy XIV Mobile. This doesn't appear to be any kind of companion app; it looks like this is a mobile adaptation of the popular MMORPG, catered to mobile devices as a totally separate title. This more than likely means you won't be able to use your current account or characters you have on PC and console, and instead, will have to make a brand new one for a new character. The game will be tested and launched in China first, followed by a global release sometime down the road, but no dates have been set for anything yet. We have more details and a quote below, along with a reveal trailer for you to check out, as they are currently taking pre-registrations on the game's website.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile

Final Fantasy XIV Online has garnered over 30 million registered players due to its sweeping narrative, intricate world-building, versatile job system, and theatrical combat. In Final Fantasy XIV Mobile, veteran players can look forward to a nostalgic journey in a new format, while new players can experience the allure of Eorzea for the first time. Countless memorable characters, including Thancred, Tataru, Raubahn Sultana Nanamo Ul Namo, and many others, await those looking to begin their adventures anew.

Lightspeed Studios has gone to great lengths to ensure Final Fantasy XIV Mobile faithfully recreates the original game's award-winning gameplay and story experience. Final Fantasy XIV Mobile retains lifestyle content such as fishing, Triple Triad, and Chocobo racing. Additionally, players can immerse themselves in the meticulously crafted visual experience that defines Eorzea on mobile. Visual elements— from the intricate weather and time-of-day systems, which offer over 600 different weather patterns across various landscapes—to player character and equipment designs have been painstakingly crafted and optimized to bring the detail of the original game to life.

As a globally renowned online RPG, Final Fantasy XIV Online has won the hearts of players not only with its epic storytelling, theatrical combat, and diverse range of casual activities but also with its unique, welcoming social atmosphere. Final Fantasy XIV Mobile carries forward this signature social experience, embracing an ethos of genuine, low-pressure interactions. The core of the social experience in Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is sincerity, with no imposed social goals or forced engagements. Whether it's a mentor helping out a beginner, a party of friends, or strangers crossing paths in Eorzea, they can always build genuine and meaningful friendships.

"It has been 11 years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original's story and combat mechanics on mobile devices," said Final Fantasy XIV Online Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida. "Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented, and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate FFXIV community."

