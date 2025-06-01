Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, FNAF, Matthew Lillard, Springtrap

Five Nights At Freddy's Hits Dead By Daylight Test Servers

The new Five Nights At Freddy's content coming to Dead By Daylight is now available on the test servers, as it will launch mid-June

Article Summary Springtrap joins Dead by Daylight as the first playable Five Nights at Freddy's Killer, The Animatronic.

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria map features new locations, jump scares, and classic FNAF easter eggs to discover.

Unique gameplay adds security cameras, teleporting doors, and shared batteries for FNAF-style strategy.

Exclusive cosmetic outfits for Springtrap and survivor rewards launch with the mid-June Chapter release.

Behaviour Interactive has released the new Five Night's At Freddy's content coming to Dead By Daylight onto their test servers, giving you a chance to try out the new killer. Springtrap, or as he'll be known in this game, The Anamatronic, is currently available for players to try out while the team works out all of the bugs and other issues before they launch him and his level into the main game on June 17, 2025. For now, we have more details from the devs on everything that will come with this new addition.

Dead by Daylight x Five Nights At Freddy's

The Animatronic

While Five Nights at Freddy's comes with no shortage of malevolent characters to choose from, Dead by Daylight will introduce Springtrap – The Animatronic – as its newest Killer. Not only does Springtrap represent one of the franchise's darkest villains, making him a perfect fit for The Fog, but his inclusion marks the first time ever that Springtrap will be playable in a game. In Dead by Daylight, Springtrap's gameplay presents a Killer that specializes in surveillance, pursuit, and scaring the pants off Survivors in some unexpected ways. He wields a large pizza knife, perfect for terrorizing his victims, and a fire axe that functions as his Power.

Throwing the axe creates an AOE where it lands capable of revealing Survivors to the Killer. Lodge the axe in a Survivor's back with a well-timed throw and they'll be forced to remove it themselves or ask for help from an ally. Remove the axe from a Survivor as Springtrap, however, and trigger a terrifying jump scare that sees The Animatronic scream in your face and ends with the victim being grabbed by the Killer for a stroll to the hook.

Security Cameras & Doors

Since it just wouldn't be Five Nights at Freddy's without at least a little time spent in the infamous Security Office (which was never all that secure), the team at Dead by Daylight made sure to adapt this key element for the new Chapter. Whenever Springtrap is selected as the Killer in any Trial, 7 Security Doors will spawn across the Map. Survivors and Killers can both enter these doors, passing through the Security Office to teleport to any other door around the Map. Should Springtrap and a Survivor cross paths within the Office, expect another chilling jump scare and an instant grab from the Killer.

Interacting with the doors as a Survivor also lets you access and switch between cameras located above each of the other doors around the Map. This feature can be used to scout ahead for Springtrap, reveal him to other Survivors, and pick which door they'll exit through should they decide to enter the Security office. True to form, Survivors will need to manage a shared battery for all camera and door interactions. Not to be outdone, Springtrap has the ability to short out cameras as well as doors for a period of time by striking their door with his axe.

Welcome to Freddy Fazbear's

Another highlight of Dead by Daylight's latest Chapter comes in the form of the new Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Map, recreated for The Entity's Realm in all it's nostalgic glory. In addition to an all-new outdoor area that offers more opportunities for pulse-pounding chases, players will also be able to explore the pizzeria's familiar interior. The Front Entrance, Kitchen, Janitor Room, and Dining Hall – with full animatronic band on stage – as well as the Arcade are eerily decorated for a birthday party, while also exhibiting The Entity's sinister presence everywhere. And as is the theme of this Chapter, jump scares and easter eggs abound. All manner of surprises await in the corners of the Map, and players intent on exploring will need to be ready to have their hearts to skip a beat should they stumble across any of these hidden moments.

The Many Faces of Springtrap

The launch of the Chapter on June 17 will also be accompanied by its very own Collection featuring a slew of looks for Springtrap drawn from the franchise's storied history. Already announced, the Yellow Rabbit Legendary Outfit for Springtrap inspired by the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, will feature actor Matthew Lillard's likeness along with original voice lines recorded just for the game. Springtrap's other main look will be the Glitchtrap Legendary Outfit, which first appeared in Five Nights at Freddy's Help Wanted. Players can also enjoy 2 Very Rare Outfits for Springtrap, including Clown Springtrap and Toxic Springtrap, while all original Survivors will be able to get their hands on a Freddy Fazbear's t-shirt as part of the Collection.

