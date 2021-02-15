Flashpoint Venture Capital Invests $5M Into GoCube Maker Particula

Flashpoint Venture Capital revealed this past week that they have invested $5M "Series A round" into the GoCube maker Particula. According to the announcement, Particula will be using the capital to scale marketing and distribution partnerships globally for their brand, as well as launching several new products such as Rubiks Connected (in partnership with Rubiks), and GoDice, which raised over $400,000 on Kickstarter last year. If you haven't seen it, GoDice works much like GoCube in the idea that physical dice will be synced through an app with other players around the world to participate in games remotely with titles like Yahtzee to Dungeons & Dragons mentioned as possibilities. We have a couple of quotes about the investment below as we look forward to seeing what GoDice has to offer down the road.

"We have always been passionate about companies with strong educational focus, with around 25% of our portfolio in the EdTech field including online learning platforms such as Chess.com or Allright.io. We constantly monitor the promising EdTech ecosystem and have been especially impressed by Particula's expertise across marketing and engagement, hardware and technology uniting offline communities, as well as the market size it engages. We're delighted to be a part of their journey," said Flashpoint co-founder and Managing Partner Alexander Konoplyasty. "This investment will be a tremendous boost for the connected-toy industry at large – the production and distribution of our new products will drive a whole new avenue of connected play for all ages. It is our goal to empower kids especially to enjoy games away from screens through the medium of smart-connected toys, and we have had tremendous success through our previous products such as the GoCube, selling through Amazon, Apple, and most major retailers globally," said Udi Dor, co-founder and CEO at Particula.