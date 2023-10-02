Posted in: Blizzard, eSports, Games, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: activision blizzard, Florida Mayhem, Overwatch League

Florida Mayhem Wins Possible Last Overwatch League Championship

Depending on how things go with the league's owners, the Florida Mayhem may have just won the last Overwatch League Championship.

In what may be a fitting end to the entire Overwatch League, the Florida Mayhem won the 2023 Championship this past weekend. If you've been following the league over the years, you know that the Mayhem started off as one of the absolute worst teams in the entire roster. Second only to the Shanghai Dragons, who had the longest losing streak in the league until they got their act together and actually won the championship back in 2021. And while the rosters aren't the same, and even the team colors don't match what they originally were when it all kicked off, it does feel like a proper ending to what could possibly be the end of the league.

As we reported back in July, organizers behind the league have left it up to the team owners if they wish to continue running after this season ends. A lot of factors have gone into the league's decline since it was launched in 2018, so there's no single factor as to why the league has been failing. But the shorthand is Activision Blizzard gave all of the teams an out; however, it would involve teams buying their way out to the collective tune of about $400m from everyone combined. The league itself still has a series of events left, but they do not involve the league teams, as they will bring back the Overwatch World Cup to BlizzCon 2023. It's more than likely during that event we will get confirmation one way or the other, but as of right now, it's anyone's guess as to what may happen.

We have the official rundown from Activision Blizzard for you below, as you can watch the entire final rounds of the event at the bottom.

"Eight teams from around the world, representing the United States, South Korea, China, and England, battled it out over the past four days in front of a passionate crowd, and when the dust settled, it was the Florida Mayhem winning the best-of-seven Grand Finals match, bringing home the $1M grand prize and the Championship Trophy. The event kept fans on their toes throughout, beginning with the 14-2 Atlanta Reign, and #1 seed in the West, being eliminated by the 7-9 London Spitfire in an upset that shocked the world. The surprises only continued from there, as the top seed from the East, the Seoul Infernal, fell next to the Houston Outlaws, meaning the first two teams to go home were the two favorites."

"The penultimate day brought more eliminations as the journeys of the London Spitfire and the Dallas Fuel came to an end. Both teams were former champions, and their exits ensured that Sunday would crown a new team as a first-time champion. Four teams entered Sunday with championship aspirations, but the Hangzhou Spark and Boston Uprising saw their dreams come up just short, as they took home 3rd and 4th place respectively. With the stage set, the last two teams standing battled with everything on the line and only the Florida Mayhem could emerge victorious."

"The Overwatch League's sixth season kicked off in April, with 19 teams setting their sights on becoming champion. Now, 250 matches of Overwatch 2 later, the Florida Mayhem have captured all the glory. The Mattamy Athletic Centre has made sports history, having formerly been the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, and now it has helped make esports history, hosting Toronto's first-ever esports world championship."

