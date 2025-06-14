Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor – Year 9 Season 2: Defiance Has Launched

For Honor players have a new season to dive into this month, as Year 9 Season 2: Defiance is officially live with new content

Defiance focuses on epic single combat, featuring Captain Coalheart and a reimagined Canyon map for duels.

Crashing Waves launch event offers pirate-themed rewards and the exclusive Captain Coalheart Hero Skin.

Hyper Duel mode returns, with free Hero Fests for Black Prior, Medjay, and Warlord plus hero discounts.

Ubisoft launched a new update and season for the game For Honor this week, as Year 9 Season 2: Defiance is officially live and available to play. The season will put your individual skill sto the test with a focus on being able to Duel, as you'll experience a story told by two Outlanders. The season also comes with several Throwback Events, new cosmetics, a new Battle Pass and Legacy Pass. W have more details below as the content is now live.

For Honor – Year 9 Season 2: Defiance

In the wake of Astrea's fall and the decimation of her Order, a secret Horkos treasure has been left vulnerable – and ripe for the taking. Many warriors are determined to fight for it, but none moreso than the fearsome Pirate, Captain Coalheart. A longtime veteran of the seas, Coalheart's life has been defined by bad luck, failures and hardships. The treasure represents a debt he feels the world owes him. Any and all who dare stand between him and his prize shall fall. By the callouses on his hands and by the blood on his sword, the treasure will be his.

A season focused on the art of single combat, Defiance will follow the fearsome Captain Coalheart and his crew aboard The Lonecrow as they attempt to steal the treasure of a lifetime after the Horkos leader, Vortiger, abandons his stronghold – but someone unexpected stands between him and his prize. The Canyon map is reimagined into a converted map with a new look to resemble a pirate treasure hideout, available for both Dominion and Duel game modes. The new season will also include updates on Defensive Dodge Properties in the Testing Grounds from June 19-26.

Defiance's launch event is Crashing Waves, running from June 12 – July 3, building on the season's pirate theme. The event will offer players The Lonecrow's Crew battle outfit, the Captain's Flag mood effect, and the Crimson Sea Coin ornament. The Captain Coalheart Hero Skin will also be available for the Pirate archetype. The Hyper Duel Throwback Event, a rapid-fire, first-to-four-wins 1v1 mode, is also set to make its return from July 10-17. Additionally, the Black Prior, Medjay, and Warlord will each be free-to-play for a week as part of their respective Hero Fests, and discounted for those who want to purchase them during the week.

