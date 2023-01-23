Fortnite Announces New Crossover With Kid LAROI This Coming Friday You can have a brand new experience with Kid LAROI in Fortnite this week as they hold a special event on a new island.

Epic Games announced a brand new crossover event in Fortnite this morning as Kid LAROI will be hosting a brand new musical experience. A little bit of a mix between a special event and one of their concerts, the musician will be dropping into the game to show off his latest song, "Love Again," with a few other additions, giving you a chance to hear the song in full while you game. You'll be able to do this on a special island, which we have the code for you down below from the developer notes, as they will also be holding a special series as well as a cup competition. Both of which will get you some special rewards and collectibles for completing, as well as some special quests along the way. We got more info below, and you can get the full details in their latest blog.

HOW TO JUMP IN: Select the Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams tile on the Discover screen, or input the island code 2601-0606-9081. The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Afterparty is also available on the Discover screen, or input the island code 4294-0410-6136. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.

THE KID LAROI ICON SERIES & CUP: Before The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams goes live, The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI Outfits will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning January 26. And before even this, players can compete in The Kid LAROI Cup on January 24 for an opportunity to unlock the Outfits early, plus a special Banner Icon and Emoticon!

THE KID LAROI QUESTS & REWARDS: During both experiences, players can complete The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Quests for XP and special LAROI items, including the Love Again and Thousand Miles Lobby Tracks, the LAROI & The Rogue Loading Screen, and the LAROI Was Here and LAROI's Tag Sprays.