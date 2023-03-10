Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: MEGA Has Launched Epic Games have officially launched the latest update to Fortnite as players can jump into Season 2 of Chapter 4 right now.

Epic Games have released a brand new season this week for Fortnite, as Chapter 4 Season 2: MEGA is officially live. The season goes a little cyberpunk and anime this time around as they have decorated everything in neon and LED billboards across the entire map, along with some new designs for items in the game like bikes, ziplines, and more. There are several new areas to check out as well that provide new content and change up the meta a little. We have more of the developer notes below, but you can read the latest Fortnite blog to get the finer details, as well as a full list of available Reality Augments you'll be able to play with this time around..

"Ride the grind rails of "MEGA City" and swerve on its streets on a sports bike. Go beyond the neon towers to the rest of the brand-new biome: Steamy Springs, Drift Ridge, Kenjutsu Crossing, and more. With every new Season comes a new Battle Pass: anime protagonist Eren Jaeger will become available to unlock later in the Season!"

Rise and Grind: Get around MEGA City with the two-person Rogue Bike, or the four-seater Nitro Drifter if that's more your style. The streets aren't the only way to get about MEGA City. Jump on its grind rails, then skate around the buildings and your enemies!

Get around MEGA City with the two-person Rogue Bike, or the four-seater Nitro Drifter if that's more your style. The streets aren't the only way to get about MEGA City. Jump on its grind rails, then skate around the buildings and your enemies! Stay Mega Assisted: Roll new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2! Seven new Reality Augments will be made available immediately: Munitions Slide, Shotgun Recycle, Dignified Finish, and more. Additionally, Chapter 4 Season 1 Reality Augments will carry over too.