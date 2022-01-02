Fortnite Could Be Getting A "No Build" Mode Soon

If the latest rumor about Fortnite is true, the game could be getting a new mode called "No Build" sometime in the near future. For a while, it seems Epic Games have been toying with different ideas to bring fans back into the game who may have lapsed or just moved onto other titles. It's not like the game is doing poorly or anything like that, in fact, business seems to be at its highest levels, which can be attributed to the pandemic a bit with people not leaving the house and just spending their nights chilling on the servers with friends. But they always seem to be trying new stuff to gain people here and there.

According to a new post from HYPEX, which has become a reliable source on leaks revolving around Fortnite and updates on the way, it appears the company is working to bring the "No Build" mode to life. The name is exactly as it suggests, it will be your standard Battle Royale mode, but with the ability to collect building supplies to construct walls, ramps, platforms, and other items taken away. You will basically be fighting a standard survival game for a limited time.

Reminder that Epic are working on a "No Build" LTM.. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They'd just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

It sounds like a cool idea that some people seem like they'd be willing to try. On the other hand, there are people making fun of it for the fact that they'd be removing one of the key elements that make Fortnite unique in the first place. If you can't build anything, then really, all you're doing is playing a regular Battle Royale title. Granted, you'd still have access to thinks like jetpacks and special characters like the recent;y-added Spider-Man who can thwip his webs around the map. We'll see whether or not the mode is popular if and when they launch it, as it currently doesn't have a release date.