Clash Of Clans Has Released Town Hall 17 Update

Clash Of Clans dropped a new update earlier this week, as players now have access to new content and improcement with Town Hall 17

Article Summary Discover Town Hall 17 with the new Minion Prince hero for high-flying attacks and unique battle strategies.

Explore the revamped Hero Hall, giving you more control and showcasing Heroes with stunning 3D views.

Meet the Lab Assistant in the Helper Hut, designed to boost your lab research efficiency each day.

Gear up with the Inferno Artillery, a mega-weapon to bolster your defenses and assert dominance.

Supercell released a brand-new update for Clash Of Clans earlier this week, as the new Town Hall 17 update is available in the game. The update brings with it a new character in the Minion Prince, who specializes in dealing damage from above. You also have the ability to choose from the five heroes in the new Hero Hall, and experience several features across defense, troops, spells, and buildings. Plus the ability to create the new ultimate mega-weapon, the Inferno Artillery. We have a few snippets of the dev notes for you below, as you can read the full patch notes on the game's website.

Clash Of Clans – Town Hall 17

A New Hero

Say hello to the Minion Prince: a brand-new flying Hero that specializes in dealing damage from above and weakening Defenses. Minion Prince is available to all players in Town Hall 9 and higher.

Hero Hall

Now that there are five Heroes, things are getting a little cramped. So, we decided to remove Altars and place all your Heroic essentials in the Hall!

You can choose which Hero will be the attacking Hero and which one will be defending your Home Village.

There are up to four (Town Hall 13 and higher) active Hero slots that you can choose from to put either defensive or offensive Heroes in.

Assign Heroes to Hero Banners and position them in your Village to customize your Hero Defenses!

View Hero Skins like never before with a fresh new 3D view of your Heroes from the Hall. Heroism is handsome!

Maximum Hero upgrade levels now depend on the level of the Hero Hall.

Chief's Helpers & Helper Hut

Remember The Builder's Apprentice? This hard-working guy is finally getting his own Building. The Helper Hut is a brand-new 3×3 building in your Home Village (Town Hall 9 and above), which will help you manage both Builder Apprentice and… the Lab Assistant!

The Lab Assistant helps speed up research upgrades in the Laboratory. If you are used to the Builder's Apprentice, you will know how the Lab Assistant works too. That is, one hour per day!

Level 1 Lab Assistants can be hired for free.

