Fortnite Has Now Been Added To Amazon Luna Looking for another cloud gaming option to play Fortnite on? You're in luck as the game is now being added to Amazon Luna.

Amazon announced this morning they had added a new game to the Amazon Luna library as Epic Games is bringing Fortnite to the cloud platform. The two sides ave come together to make the game available to all players, with the ability to log into your account, as you'll be able to take advantage of this in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Amazon Prime members can start playing the game today as part of their Prime membership, while all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free 7-day trial that will eventually turn into a monthly subscription. We got more info on the deal below.

"Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we're thrilled to bring the title to the service," said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "We're committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware." Rausch said the addition of Fortnite is an example of Amazon's curated approach to Luna's library to ensure there is something to delight every gamer. "Whether it's AAA titles, retro or classic games, racing games, or family-friendly party games you're after—there is always something interesting to play on Luna," he said.

With Luna, customers can play any Fortnite game mode like Battle Royale and Creative on devices they already own, including Amazon's Fire TV, select smart TVs and streaming media players, a variety of tablets and laptops including PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks, and via browser on iPhone and Android mobile devices. See a full list of compatible devices. Luna customers can also participate in Fortnite seasonal events, play islands developed with the recently announced Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and link their existing Epic account to progress their Battle Pass.