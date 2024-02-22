Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing

Fortnite Releases Two New Updates For Different Game Aspects

Fortnite has added updates to two other pieces of the game, as LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing each got an upgrade with new content.

Article Summary Epic Games rolls out new LEGO Fortnite Gone Fishin' and Rocket Racing updates.

LEGO Fortnite adds new fishing rod, aquatic life, and a food processor.

Rocket Racing introduces Speed Run Mode, new cars, and global leaderboards.

Enhanced Fortnite gameplay with craftable Spyglass, Compass, and Diestro Car Bundle.

Epic Games released two new updates this week for different aspects of Fortnite, as LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing have some new content to enjoy. First up, LEGO Fortnite has incorporated the new Gone Fishin' Update, which has added a new rod for you to fish with and a ton of aquatic life to fish for, as well as a new food processor and more. Meanwhile, Rocket Racing has a new Speed Run Mode and a ton of content tied to it, as they have made multiple improvements to the game with new cars, new items, new challenges, and a new mode to keep you busy. We have the TL;DR below, and the finer details can be found in those links.

LEGO Fortnite: The Gone Fishin' Update

Players can now craft a Fishing Rod to catch various types of fish, including Green Floppers, Silver Thermal Fish, Cuddle Jelly Fish, and more! The type of fish players can catch is based on the biome and water, as well as the weather and time of day. New tools: The Spyglass and the Compass are now available to craft to help see further in the distance and add basic navigation to the HUD. Check out some of the awesome things the LEGO Fortnite community has been building in the game – a fully working plane, a full LEGO town, and a Mega village!

Rocket Racing: Speed Run Mode & More

Speed Run is an all-new mode where players can try to set the best possible lap time! It's available in public and private matches, but player collisions are turned off when playing with others. Season leaderboards and friends leaderboards are now available to compare run times with friends and drivers worldwide. The Diestro Car Body is now available in Rocket Racing and other experiences across Fortnite as part of the Diestro Car Bundle! If you already have Diestro in Rocket League, it'll be in your Fortnite Locker thanks to cross-game ownership.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!