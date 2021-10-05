Fortnitemares Has Returned To Fortnite For October

Epic Games is bringing Halloween back to Fortnite today as they have officially launched their annual spooky event Fortnitemares in the game. The team have put together a new collection of items, costumes, emotes, and more that you can snag from the item shop, as well as weekly rewards for special events happening throughout the month of October. What's more, they've added some new creepy twists to Chapter 2 Season 8's gameplay as the Cubes are going to be a little more eerier than before. Good luck dealing with them as their takeover of the island will be raised to domination levels, but you'll also have the chance to strengthen yourselves with a new weapon from The Sideways. We have a few images and more info below, and you can get more detailed info from their blog.

Fortnitemares festivities brings Halloween-themed experiences in Fortnite Creative, Shortnitemares, new and returning Halloween Outfits, and many more to be revealed in future weekly updates to the blog. Here's what's revealed in the first week of Fortnitemares: Discover new and returning Halloween Outfits through flipped cards on our official Fortnite channels. These cards will reveal the legendary monsters making their way (or finding their way back) to the Island!

Iconic creatures such as the Universal Studios-inspired Frankenstein's Monster and The Mummy will also be joining the game as a part of the Universal Monsters Set, available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

For some IRL action, the Battle Bus and cosplay Fortnite characters will be at Universal CityWalk, with never-before-seen original Fortnitemares characters appearing on the very day they will go live in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Shortnitemares is returning as Fortnite's third Short Nite film festival! This time around the animated shorts will be based on the ghoulish and sinister, and take place in a creator-made movie theater (created by Quantam Builds). More details to come as we get closer to the show!