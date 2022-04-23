Fortnite's Soundwave Series Sets New Dates With Rapper Emicida

Epic Games revealed the next concert coming to the Fortnite Soundwave Series as they'll present Brazilian rapper Emicida next weekend. Starting on April 29th and running all the way through May 2nd, the game will throw a special set of concerts in multiple in-game locations where Emicida will be performing for everyone who decides to attend. The show will highlight his career and his path as a rapper, from street rap battles to becoming an international superstar. Aside from needing to own the game, attending the concert is absolutely free across PC and all three major consoles.

In order to attend the concern, all you have to do is enter the concert through the link on the main page or enter this island code (6929-7613-7801) starting Friday, April 29th at 6pm ET. The show will be on non-stop repeat for 72 hours to enjoy with friends and other players for you to come and go as you see fit. The Keep Going Lobby Track and Triumphant Emote will be available in the Item Shop starting Thursday, April 28th at 8pm ET so you can get geared up before the event. Once you complete the experience, you'll get some XP and the Soundwave Series – Emicida Spray as a free gift.

Made by Fortnite creators BertBuilds, Paradox Builds, and Zen Creativee, Emicida's interactive experience is inspired by his life's journey and how it influenced his music. The setlist, which includes some of Emicida's biggest hits, tells the story of how he grew up in Jardim Cachoeira in the north of São Paulo, Brazil, and became one of the most popular rappers in Brazil and a successful artist worldwide. In the experience, Emicida shares a bit of his path as a rapper, from when he was doing street rap battles to becoming recognized internationally.