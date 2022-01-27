Free Fire Pro Series North America Will Return In The Spring

Garena revealed this week that they will be bringing back the Free Fire Pro Series North America for full competition this Spring. The plan right now for them is to bring out a special twelve-week tournament that will run sort of like a season, but they're not officially calling it that. The event will run all the way through early April, with a $50k prize pool on the line. We got the full rundown of events for you below as registration for teams is open right now.

Over the course of the next eight weekends, North American teams will compete in Open Qualifiers (capped to 192 teams), with 24 winning teams advancing to the Group Stage, with the last 12 teams standing reaching Grand Finals on April 1-3. In addition, the top 12 teams from the 2021 debut Free Fire Pro Series North America will see the top 6 teams receive a direct invite to the Group Stage and the bottom 6 teams be placed into the 4th and final round of Open Qualifiers to play in and secure their spots in the Group Stage. The winning team will then represent North America in the May 14 play-in phase of the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2022 in Sentosa, Singapore, marking the first time a North American team will be participating in the Free Fire global tournament.

Along with payouts for the top 12 placing teams, $4,000 worth of bounties will be in play for more chances to win. Players that earn Most Total Kills, Most Kills in One Game, Most Team Booyahs or any of the other bounties will be awarded a prize bonus for each bounty. Open Qualifiers can feature up to 192 teams from which 24 teams will advance to Group Stages, where they will be sorted into Groups and play for points throughout the stage. In the end, 12 teams will advance to the Grand Finals, to be played over 3 days.