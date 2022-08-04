Free League Publishing Announces New Edition Of Dragonbane

Free League Publishing revealed at GenCon today that they will be publishing a new edition of Dragonbane in English sometime in 2023. The game originally started in Sweden under the name Drakar och Demoner 40 years ago, but primarily has remained a European title with some translated versions made independently over the years. This new version will be a brand new and reimagined edition, with the company claiming they will have "one foot firmly planted in the heritage of decades of Swedish tabletop roleplaying gaming and the other in the modern and innovative game design."

As part of the relaunch, the primary coke book, which you see below, will be illustrated by Johan Egerkrans, with Niklas Natt och Dag joining the writing team for the adventure, all being handled by lead game design by Tomas Härenstam. The game will launch a Kickstarter in late August to get the ball rolling on funding to have it published, which we will see sometime next year.

Drakar och Demoner / Dragonbane is a classic fantasy RPG full of magic, mystery, and adventure. This new edition is designed from the ground up to facilitate fast and furious play, with very little prep time and adventures that are a breeze to run. Although a toolbox allowing groups to tell fantasy stories of all kinds, Drakar och Demoner / Dragonbane is a game with room for laughs at the table and even a pinch of sillyness at times – while at the same time offering brutal challenges for the adventurers. Free League call this playstyle "mirth and mayhem roleplaying" – great for long campaigns, but also perfect for a one-shot for players who just want to have some quick fun at the table for a night. The core set will include at least one complete adventure and we hope to unlock many more as stretch goals, offering a complete campaign to play even in the core game set.