Fresh Tracks Pushes Release Date Back to Late August

Fresh Tracks has had its release date pushed back by two weeks to allow for the team more time to give it an extra polish

Indie game developer and publisher Buffalo Buffalo has confirmed that their upcoming game Fresh Tracks has been pushed back to late August. Originally the team has set the game up to be released on August 12, but today they revealed that they have pushed it back by two weeks, as it will now be released on August 26. According to the devs, the delay will "allow the team time to give the game extra polish and ensure it meets the level of quality and fun that players expect. Key requests are open on Terminals, so please use the button above to request a review key for your favourite platform."

Fresh Tracks

Taking place in a mythical Nordic setting, Fresh Tracks invites players to strap on their skis for a non-stop music-driven adventure. As the protagonist, Skaii, players begin their journey gliding through a beautiful snow-covered forest to the beat of an ethereal pop soundtrack, an Aurora shimmering overhead. Soon, however, the path diverges, and players must fight, jump, and dodge increasing obstacles and menacing minions as they delve deeper into the darkness that has befallen the land of Norwyn. As Skaii conquers each new trail, players unlock new abilities, new divine companions, and 19+ tracks of irresistible original music. Take on obstacles and menacing enemies as you ski further into the darkness that has befallen the snow-covered land of Norwyn.

Rhythm-Driven Gameplay: Movement, combat, and progression seamlessly sync with a dynamic, evolving soundtrack.

Movement, combat, and progression seamlessly sync with a dynamic, evolving soundtrack. Story-Rich Roguelite Elements: Each playthrough unravels new narrative layers, rewarding progression with more profound lore and character-driven moments.

Each playthrough unravels new narrative layers, rewarding progression with more profound lore and character-driven moments. High Replayability: Roguelite mechanics encourage players to refine their skills while unlocking upgrades and strategies for future runs.

Roguelite mechanics encourage players to refine their skills while unlocking upgrades and strategies for future runs. A Fully Original, High-Quality Soundtrack: Fresh Tracks features a rich, genre-crossing soundtrack that enhances immersion and dynamically responds to every player's movement.

