Full "A Tale Of Tails" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

Charmander Community Day is live in certain parts of the world in Pokémon GO. As the event debuts, the full Community Day paid research, "A Tale of Tails," is leaking on social media. We have collected the full set of tasks and rewards so that Pokémon GO trainers can prepare.

The "Tale of Tails" research in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One:

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pokéballs

Catch 15 Charmander: 20 Charmander Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws: Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance

Page Two:

Catch 15 Charmander: 20 Charmander Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Charmeleon encounter

Evolve 3 Charmander: 1000 XP

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Page Three:

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 20 Charmander Candy

Evolve 1 Charmeleon: 5 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four:

Make 15 Nice Throws: 5 Silve Pinap Berries

Take a snapshot of a Fire-type Pokémon: 1500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 5000 Stardust

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Charizard encounter with a Shiny chance

Page Four:

AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3000 XP, 150 Charizard Mega Energy

In addition to "A Tale of Tails," there will be Field Research and a free Timed Research during Charmander Community Day in Pokémon GO that will award Mega Charizard Energy and encounters with Charmander.

The free Timed Research includes one page of tasks, which are:

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Catch 5 Charmander: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Make 3 Nice Throws: 50 Charizard Mega Energy

REWARDS: 150 Charizard Mega Energy, 1000 XP

Pokémon GO players who are playing the game on the go can find the following rewards available through the "Catch 3 Charmanders" Field Research at Pokéstops:

Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance

5 Great Balls

2 Ultra Balls

2 Pinap Berries

1 Golden Razz Berries

500 Stardust

10 Mega Charizard Energy

Remember to throw on a Star Piece for all of this, as the day features triple catch Stardust. The Star Piece will also increase the amount of Stardust received through research, so don't get caught lacking!