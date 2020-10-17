Full "A Tale Of Tails" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

Charmander Community Day is live in certain parts of the world in Pokémon GO. As the event debuts, the full Community Day paid research, "A Tale of Tails," is leaking on social media. We have collected the full set of tasks and rewards so that Pokémon GO trainers can prepare.
The "Tale of Tails" research in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One:
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 10 Pokéballs
- Catch 15 Charmander: 20 Charmander Candy
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance
Page Two:
- Catch 15 Charmander: 20 Charmander Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Charmeleon encounter
- Evolve 3 Charmander: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin
Page Three:
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 20 Charmander Candy
- Evolve 1 Charmeleon: 5 Golden Razz Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four:
- Make 15 Nice Throws: 5 Silve Pinap Berries
- Take a snapshot of a Fire-type Pokémon: 1500 XP
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 5000 Stardust
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Charizard encounter with a Shiny chance
- AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- AUTO-CLAIM: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 3000 XP, 150 Charizard Mega Energy
In addition to "A Tale of Tails," there will be Field Research and a free Timed Research during Charmander Community Day in Pokémon GO that will award Mega Charizard Energy and encounters with Charmander.
The free Timed Research includes one page of tasks, which are:
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Charmander: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Make 3 Nice Throws: 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- REWARDS: 150 Charizard Mega Energy, 1000 XP
Pokémon GO players who are playing the game on the go can find the following rewards available through the "Catch 3 Charmanders" Field Research at Pokéstops:
- Charmander encounter with a Shiny chance
- 5 Great Balls
- 2 Ultra Balls
- 2 Pinap Berries
- 1 Golden Razz Berries
- 500 Stardust
- 10 Mega Charizard Energy
Remember to throw on a Star Piece for all of this, as the day features triple catch Stardust. The Star Piece will also increase the amount of Stardust received through research, so don't get caught lacking!